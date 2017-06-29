A part of painting of "Yoga Mat Monsters March" The Munes draw attention to how contemporary consumptive behaviors breed immortal monsters that generate mountains of non-biodegradable garbage that will be passed down to future generations.

Japanese Zen artist couple, Fumie and Kentaro Mune, have announced plans to launch a new exciting lifestyle movement in major cities around the USA and are now recruiting hosts to run “March out, Yoga Mat Monsters” projects. As part of this initiative, the Mune couple will partner with locals to produce creative and inspiring artworks. The first exhibition, which is planned to take place between the 1st and 31st August at a partner host location, will feature some of the couple’s renowned yoga mat art pieces. All events in the touring exhibition will be free of charge to attend.

The Munes, who opened the world’s first yoga mat gallery, have an established track record of delivering successful workshops and exhibitions in Bangkok and Tokyo, and their designs and philosophy have attracted attention throughout the world. Their art activities have been covered by various world-renowned media outlets, including Wanderlust, one of the largest US yoga online media outlets in the world, and The Mainichi, a major Japanese newspaper. They are also established yoga teachers and have published multiple books, one of which was ranked as an Amazon best seller in 2016. The Mune’s most recent book, titled “One Yoga Mat Revolution,” was published in Japan in January 2017.

The Munes use irony and humor to educate the public on the damaging impacts of over-consumption. The Munes draw attention to how contemporary consumptive behaviors breed immortal monsters that generate mountains of non-biodegradable garbage that will be passed down to future generations. In addition to motivating the audience to stop and think about how their purchase decisions can have major implications for future generations, Mune's art pieces also teach the viewer how simple actions can change our lifestyle in fun ways and represent the first step toward a bright future.

Mune's art pieces use a wide variety of expressions to raise awareness of the relationship between human beings and the environment; for example, ZEN arts of biodegradable yoga mats, video works, large artworks, collage works featuring ancient Japanese paintings, and art pieces made of non-biodegradable yoga mats. During past exhibitions, the Munes granted visitors an opportunity to visit the Mune’s original Japanese Tea Hut, where they enjoyed refreshing teas and an opportunity to communicate with fellow attendees.

The worldwide “March Out, Yoga Mat Monsters Exhibition” project is the latest installation in the Mune couple’s efforts to raise awareness of how human behavior is having a detrimental impact on the environment and features inspiring and thought-provoking art pieces that are produced from yoga mats. The theme of the exhibition is "Talk about mass production and garbage with yoga mat monsters," and it features a range of drawings, paintings, three-dimensional works, music pieces, and videos. The Munes will hold art events and workshops throughout the exhibition period, and visitors are invited to contribute to participatory art pieces.

The Mune couple is now recruiting hosts to run these projects in the USA and to share the message with the local community. These projects will take place in US cities that have a high population of yoga practitioners and individuals who have a strong interest in environmental issues; for example, NY City, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, etc.

The Mune couple will directly bear their travel and hotel costs as well as the art production expenses for this project. They will also gift three art pieces to each host.

Interested parties who meet the criteria outlined below are invited to apply to become a host:

1. Hosts must agree with the project’s vision, which is to promote consciousness about the importance of conserving the environment.

2. Hosts must agree with the project’s vision, which is to promote active discourse across multiple generations of the community through art projects.

3. Hosts must agree with the vision, which is to attract visitors from both inside and outside the city and to bring a global perspective to members of the local community through creative artworks and events.

The art works that will be exhibited and produced as part of the project are as follows:



Participatory art using non-biodegradable yoga mats collected from the local people of the venue

A Tea Hut at which visitors can engage in enlightening conversations with yoga mat monsters

An enormous non-biodegradable yoga mat dragon

Yoga Mat Monsters costumes for people to wear that are made entirely of yoga mats

A Zen garden of biodegradable yoga mats (this art work has previously been covered by Wanderlust).

To express an interest in becoming a host of these fascinating and important exhibitions, or to access further information, please visit artmune.com or info(at)artmune(dot)com.