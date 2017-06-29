Training Industry Announces SwissVBS as a Company to Watch

SwissVBS has impressive capabilities that can improve employee learning in corporations around the world.
Training Industry has announced its 2017 Content Development Companies Watch List, as part of its mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies.
“This year’s Watch List includes an exciting group of companies pushing the development of new programs to deliver impactful improvements in employee performance. Each of these organizations has impressive capabilities that can improve employee learning in corporations around the world.” – Training Industry
SwissVBS was selected for the 2017 Content Development Companies Watch List based on the following criteria:
- Industry visibility, innovation and impact
- Capability to develop and deliver multiple types of content
- Company size and growth potential
- Depth and breadth of subject matter expertise
- Quality of clients
- Geographic reach
The SwissVBS content solutions portfolio ranges from the typical to the obscure, from new hire training to tire physics; we’ve done it all! Our range of subject expertise is also reflected in our verticals, from sales to pharmaceutical to automotive.
Some of our key areas of focus:
- Sales & Product
- Onboarding & Induction
- Customer Experience
- Leadership & Management
- Compliance & Policy
- Process & Technical
- B2C
About SwissVBS
SwissVBS is a full-service learning solutions provider, focused on adding value at every step of the learning journey.
Companies in industries as diverse as health, retail, insurance, manufacturing, and finance rely on SwissVBS’ innovative products and services to improve employee performance and business outcomes (swissvbs.com).
About Training Industry
Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry. Their focus is on helping dedicated business and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning (trainingindustry.com).