Training Industry Announces SwissVBS as a Company to Watch

Training Industry has announced its 2017 Content Development Companies Watch List, as part of its mission to continually monitor the training marketplace for the best providers of training services and technologies.

“This year’s Watch List includes an exciting group of companies pushing the development of new programs to deliver impactful improvements in employee performance. Each of these organizations has impressive capabilities that can improve employee learning in corporations around the world.” – Training Industry

SwissVBS was selected for the 2017 Content Development Companies Watch List based on the following criteria:



Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Capability to develop and deliver multiple types of content

Company size and growth potential

Depth and breadth of subject matter expertise

Quality of clients

Geographic reach

The SwissVBS content solutions portfolio ranges from the typical to the obscure, from new hire training to tire physics; we’ve done it all! Our range of subject expertise is also reflected in our verticals, from sales to pharmaceutical to automotive.

Some of our key areas of focus:

Sales & Product

Onboarding & Induction

Customer Experience

Leadership & Management

Compliance & Policy

Process & Technical

B2C

About SwissVBS

SwissVBS is a full-service learning solutions provider, focused on adding value at every step of the learning journey.

Companies in industries as diverse as health, retail, insurance, manufacturing, and finance rely on SwissVBS’ innovative products and services to improve employee performance and business outcomes (swissvbs.com).

About Training Industry

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry. Their focus is on helping dedicated business and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning (trainingindustry.com).