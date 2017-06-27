Let Your Voice Be Heard. Rise Up on July 1, 2017 “This run provides an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to let their collective footsteps be heard in the fight for the soul of our country.” Said Laurie Daugherty, SIRAN President.

The Sacramento RISE UP 5K Run will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017, 8:00am at Crocker Park at 3rd and O Street. Sacramento is one of over 300 such runs occurring across the nation to raise funds for civil liberty charitable organizations

The Run will include a short kickoff rally with Emcee Tracie Stafford, Women’s Equality Advocate and presentations by beneficiaries Jonathan Taylor, Sacramento County ACLU and Cherie Greven, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.

100% of net proceeds will benefit, ACLU Sacramento County, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, Natural Resources Defense Council, The National Immigration Law Center and The Trevor Project.

To participate or for more information, visit http://www.RiseUp5K.org or http://www.facebook.com/riseup5k/

About SIRAN

The Sacramento Indivisible Regional Action Network is a 501(c)(4) coalition of Indivisible groups representing more than 36,000 activists across the Greater Sacramento Region in the pursuit of progressive values.

About CARES, Inc.

CARES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides an event co-production platform for empowering charities and schools with the ability to co-produce a consolidated running event benefiting multiple partner organizations.