Exciting New Luxury Care Home Launch in Cornwall

Millpond View is an exciting new care home launch in Cornwall, a county renowned for its popularity with the elderly due to its stunning coastal scenery and slower pace of life. Cornwall consistently sees a high net inflow of over 65s and a sizeable elderly population. In the last decade, the number of those living in Cornwall aged between 60-64 rose by 42%. As people in the UK are living longer, Cornwall has also seen a significant increase in the number of over 85s living in the county, like the rest of the UK. The older demographic means that Cornwall is an ideal location for new luxury care home opportunities. The south west also has the highest proportion of self-paying residents, who will form most of Millpond View’s residents. Research has shown that care homes with a higher proportion of self-paying residents are more profitable than those which rely on state funding.

Based in the idyllic Hayle, a small seaside town close to St. Ives and Penzance, Millpond View is a 23-bed luxury care home catering for individuals aged 55+. The building itself is in a traditional Victorian style, overlooking the town’s millpond (hence the name) and a short distance from the estuary that flows into St Ives Bay. The development will undergo a refurbishment scheme to bring it up to the high standard self-paying residents expect, and the anticipated completion date is Q4 2017. Upon completion, it will offer residents a comfortable retirement environment with the opportunity to attend social events such as fine dining and wine tasting, as well as day trips to explore the Cornish landscape.

Due to its luxury status, the care home will be fully catered and menus will be developed by an experienced team of chefs, who will endeavour to use locally-sourced produce where possible. To complement the fresh produce ethos, care homes will have kitchen gardens and gardeners will be employed who will work with chefs to produce home-grown herbs and plants. Residents can get involved with cultivating the garden if they so wish.

The management company is constantly striving for new ways to ensure that staff are well-motivated and up to date with the latest developments within the care industry. Recently Terry Eccott, ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society visited another care home run by the same management company to give a speech on how to best look after people suffering from the disease. These types of events will be implemented across all their operations as the company strives to secure its position as an industry leader in the care provider sector.

"This is an exciting opportunity to invest in a care home with an ideal demographic and investment fundamentals" says One Touch Investment director Arran Kerkvliet. Investors can reserve a unit in Millpond View for just £2000 and receive 10% net income guaranteed for ten years, with a guaranteed buy-back in year ten of 125%. Alternative care home investment opportunities are available across the UK at different price points to suit the investor’s requirements.