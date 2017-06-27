CB Insights Reveals the Fintech 250 List At Future of Fintech

CB Insights today named VATBox to the prestigious Fintech 250, a select group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder, Anand Sanwal, revealed the Fintech 250 companies during The Future of Fintech, a gathering of the world's largest financial institutions, best fintech startups, and most active venture investors.

“The financial services industry will see more change in the next 10 years than it has in the last 100. And that transformation is being driven by a group of smart insurgent startup companies. The Fintech 250 are the most promising of these insurgents. They are bringing emerging technologies and business models to financial services that will permanently change the way we handle money and do business,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

According to Isaac Saft, CEO VATBox, “We are thrilled to have been recognized by CB Insights as a game-changing solution that is disrupting the financial industry. Our automated cloud-based platform has successfully streamlined the VAT recovery process, and we are poised to expand our offering to further help our customers recover VAT on their T&E spend. We have a great team behind the company, and fully expect to achieve our goals going forward.”

The CB Insights research team selected the Fintech 250 companies based on several factors including data submitted by the companies and the company’s Mosaic Score. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ National Science Foundation-funded algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies. Through this evidence-based, statistically-driven approach, the Mosaic Score can help predict a company’s momentum, market health and financial viability.

Companies such as Affirms, Stripe, Robinhood, Acorns, Nav and Blue Vine joined VATBox in being recognized for their innovative technology in front of an audience of 1000 senior executives from around the world and news outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Reuters and Bloomberg.

VATBox is a global cloud-based technology company focused on simplifying the laborious VAT recovery process through intelligent knowledge-based automation, providing businesses with unrivaled visibility, compliance and data integrity. Leveraging the cloud and utilizing full automation, VATBox enables complete control of a company’s VAT spend, while making the recovery process more productive and yielding higher returns. VATBox serves hundreds of multi-national corporations and Fortune 500 companies around the world, including Eli Lily, Danone, 3M, Nike, Dell, Amazon, and many others. Built by smart, passionate software engineers and VAT experts, our hassle-free solution minimizes overhead and maximizes refunds on domestic and foreign VAT.

Quick facts on the Fintech 250:



These 250 emerging private companies have raised $14B across 240 deals in 2016.

Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in insurance, lending, payments, human resources, real estate, and much more.

More than 2,000 companies were nominated or applied for the Fintech 250 (only 8% were selected).

Ribbit Capital has backed 17 of the Fintech 250 companies, while Andreesen Horowitz and Goldman Sachs backed 9.

Twenty-three Fintech 250 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more.

23 countries are represented among the Fintech 250 companies.

About CB Insights

Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.

With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more. Our software algorithmically analyzes this data to help our clients see where the world is going tomorrow, today.

*We have MBAs.

About The Future of Fintech

The Future of Fintech is an exclusive gathering of the world's largest financial institutions, best fintech startups, and most active venture investors.

For more information about the Fintech 250, visit:

https://www.cbinsights.com/research-fintech250

To learn more about CB Insights’ Future of Fintech, go here: http://events.cbinsights.com/future-of-fintech

About VATBox

VATBox is a global B2B SaaS company that provides automated, data-driven VAT recovery solutions to large, multinational companies. Since its founding in 2012 by CEO Isaac Saft and President Noam Guzman, VATBox has been revolutionizing the automated VAT recovery marketplace with its cloud-based solution, leading the worldwide foreign VAT recovery arena. With offices in London, Paris, Munich, New York and Tel Aviv, VATBox operates globally to give businesses full control over their tax spend and recovery. For more information: visit vatbox.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.