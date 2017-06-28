Insigniam Certified as a Great Place to Work

Insigniam "I am swelling with pride that Insigniam has become a place where its employees feel self-expressed and energized by their work..." Shideh Sedgh Bina, Co-Founder, Insigniam

Insigniam was certified as a great workplace today by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Insigniam earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/insigniam.

“Over thirty years ago my co-founder, Nathan Owen Rosenberg, Sr. and I founded this company to transform the practice of management and leadership. And after all that time, I am swelling with pride that Insigniam has become a place where its employees feel self-expressed and energized by their work,” said Shideh Sedgh Bina, co-founder, Insigniam. “I look forward to its next thirty years of growth and success at the hands of the next generation.”

"We applaud Insigniam for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Insigniam should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

“According to our study, 95 percent of Insigniam employees say it is a great workplace,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.

The Insigniam employees surveyed resulted in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 2.16.

