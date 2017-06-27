Erinn Murphy, Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray GenZ consumers, like the rest of us, look online to discover new brands and products, and prefer unbiased recommendations from trusted sources.

Using case studies drawn from successful campaigns in the beauty and fashion categories, Piper Jaffray’s Erinn Murphy, and Tribe Dynamics’ Conor Begley will demonstrate how brands can drive genuine word-of-mouth, and revenue with Gen Z consumers using digital influencers at the Marketing to Gen Z Conference, July 18, NYC. “Our session will show how to achieve real conversation and conversion through digital earned media,” Murphy and Begley explained.

“As marketers race to better understand and connect with younger audiences online, we often forget one thing,” they added,” it's not that complicated. GenZ consumers, like the rest of us, look online to discover new brands and products, and prefer unbiased recommendations from trusted sources.” According to Nan McCann, conference producer, “This session will give the brand marketing execs in the audience the best of Piper Jaffray’s market insights coupled with Tribe Dynamics real world results.”

Additional Marketing to Gen Z Conference sessions feature insight into Gen Z’s mobile first mindset from Google and Ipsos. Cross-cultural research on GenZ’s retail and shopping behavior from Sensis and ThinkNow Research. New GenZennial research from Ketchum. Plus, case studies and interactive forums from recognized leaders in the Z space.

McCann added, “Generation Z represents a massive new reality for consumer marketers in every category. For example, Gen Z currently spends $44 billion annually, they influence another $600 billion in annual family spending, and they’ll be 40% of US consumers by 2020. That’s why it’s critical for consumer marketers in every category to get up to speed on the largest, most powerful consumer generation ever. Early registrations already include companies as diverse as Merial, CBS, Nestle, KAO and Mars Inc. The conference is sponsored by Google, Ketchum, Sensis, ThinkNow Research, Strottman and Insight to Action.

For the full schedule, Generation Z marketing statistics and complete conference information visit: http://www.genzconference.com or call 860.724.2649 x13. The Marketing to Generation Z Conference is produced by PME® Enterprises LLC, 912 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 101, Wethersfield, CT 06109. PME® http://www.pme-events.com is a sales and marketing agency with a special emphasis on events.