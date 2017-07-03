VoIP Innovations to Waive all Porting Costs Through July

“We want to make it easy for customers to port their numbers," said Tim Linn, Product Manager of VoIP Innovations.

VoIP Innovations, a premier wholesale VoIP carrier, announced today that they began a Free Porting promotion for all Local DIDs in all Tiers. This time-limited promotion will continue until July 31, 2017.

Tim Linn, Product Manager of VoIP Innovations, says, “We want to make it easy for customers to port their numbers. Price can be a barrier for some, so we’ve decided to eliminate it.” Mr. Linn continued to say, “With our geographic redundancy and increased security measures, we are confident that customers will have peace of mind once they’ve ported their numbers to our network."

The promotion is available to both new and existing customers of VoIP Innovations, including both Wholesale and Enterprise accounts. Canadian and International DIDs are not included in this promotion. On top of this deal, VoIP Innovations also offers Free Porting as a standard on all Toll-Free DIDs. A Project Porting Specialist will be available to assist those who have more than 50 numbers to port.

New customers who are interested in this promotion can easily sign up online for a BackOffice account. From there, they can start porting in their numbers or they can view the hundreds of thousands of available DIDs that VoIP Innovations carries in over 8,500 rate centers. DIDs at VoIP Innovations are highly configurable with a range of features such as E911, CNAM, Call Forwarding, SMS, and more.

About VoIP Innovations:

VoIP Innovations is an Inc. 5000 company that specializes in providing the largest DID and termination VoIP footprints in North America. Their network includes hundreds of thousands of DIDs in over 8,500 rate centers across the US and Canada. Recently, VoIP Innovations expanded their footprint to include DIDs in over 60 countries and now offers A-Z termination. VoIP Innovations is owned by ABG Capital and is based in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more, please visit the VoIP Innovations Blog.