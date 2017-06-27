We created the look and functionality of the X SUIT with today’s young modern business professionals in mind, and their response so far during our campaign has been outstanding.

The X SUIT, made for young professionals, the corporate manager and all men in between who want to look sharp and modern while they dress in comfort, is wearing well with crowdfunders – doubling its campaign goal in only a few days to become the most-funded suit in Kickstarter history.

“We’re very pleased with response the X SUIT has received from more than 400 backers on Kickstarter so far, and hope that trend will continue as crowdfunders are introduced to this very functional suit,” said X SUIT designer Max Perez. “We created the look and functionality of the X SUIT with today’s young modern business professionals in mind, and their response so far during our campaign has been outstanding.”

X SUITS not only accommodates a high level of activity and movement for young modern business professionals, but also be worn for days without showing signs of wear or odor. The X Shell Fabric is equipped with four-way stretch capabilities and an elasticized lining, which allows the wearer to experience a full range of motion unattainable in a traditional suit. The added Tensile Thread allows the suit’s seams to move with the garment, adding durability.

The X SUIT’s durability over several days also makes it the ultimate in travel accessories, Perez said.

The X SUITS’ X Shield® has both liquid- and stain-repellency and can adapt to any weather situation or unfortunate spill. The technology repels liquids and stains alike, keeping the X SUIT looking sharp and clean. Simply pouring water over any stain will cause it to roll off the fabric (see video).

The X Shield ® further equips the X SUIT with Wrinkle Defense technology making it the perfect travel suit. The X SUIT can be packed in any suitcase and come out without wrinkles.

X SUITS’ inner lining has been specially paneled with X Membrane® to Neutralize Odors and keep it smelling fresh all day and night. Each fiber in the lining attracts, isolates, and neutralizes odors immediately, and with quick dry capabilities, keeps sweat stains to a minimal.

The X SUIT is offered in 14 custom sizes and will sell at the fraction of the cost of a similar product. Kickstarter backers will receive their suits approximately three months after funding.

12 discreet pockets for specific functionality

Wrinkle-free and easily packable – perfect for corporate travel

Phone compartment holds any size phone

Modern yet classic design

Four-way stretch fabric with shape retention

Elasticized, flexible waistband construction

Odor Neutralizing and Quick Dry Lining

Liquid and Stain Repellent

Metal anodized buttons and zippers

Minimized maintenance and dry-cleaning

Perez says X SUIT is an ideal choice for the young professional who wants to look sharp and modern, along with the corporate manager who is looking for comfort in his work apparel.

About X SUIT

X SUIT was created by XYZ Group, which is based in Shanghai and run by Canadian brothers Max, Reouven and Nathaniel Perez. The Perez brothers are veteran apparel manufacturers with more than 30 years combined garment manufacturing experience. Their partner manufacturers have contributed to some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including suits in the Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein and Zara lines. The team is highly skilled with technology applications and tailoring. XYZ Group and their manufacturing partners have spent more than two years creating and testing dozens of prototypes to arrive at the X SUIT design. They intend to continue to create smart, stylish and comfortable fashion for people on the go. Visit http://www.XSuit.com.