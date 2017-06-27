Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced the appointment of Sharmila Ray to Senior Vice President, Product and Strategy. Ray joins Vertafore after 11 years at McKinsey & Company where she most recently served as an Associate Partner and Senior Knowledge Expert. Ray served property-casualty, health, and life carriers and brokers across strategy, marketing, distribution, digital, and customer experience priorities for over ten years with McKinsey & Company. At Vertafore, Ray will lead product management and strategy efforts, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, Amy Zupon.

The deep insurance industry expertise and strategic insight Ray brings to Vertafore supports the company’s focus on delivering products and solutions that drive successful business outcomes for the agency and carrier customer. This strategy is embodied by the announcement of Vertafore’s Centers of Excellence strategy and the company’s recent acquisition of the data analytics platform RiskMatch.

As a leader in the McKinsey North American Insurance Practice Growth service line, Ray spearheaded several research efforts and co-authored publications on end-consumer and agency preferences. Her research on behaviors in the property-casualty and life insurance markets is highlighted by two widely-read papers on consumer behaviors in personal auto and small commercial insurance.

“I am passionate about insurance technology and thrilled to have the opportunity to join the industry leader,” said Ray. “Vertafore is in a very strong position today with a broad portfolio of quality products, strong customer loyalty, and a talented team. Together, we will focus on forging greater alignment between customers' needs and the features and functionality of our solutions, accelerating speed to market and continuously improving the user experience across Vertafore’s agency solution suite.”

“We want our customers to increasingly see Vertafore as a trusted business partner focused on helping them achieve their objectives,” added Zupon. “We hope to do this by investing in, listening to, and understanding our customers' needs and concerns, translating this knowledge into tangible product initiatives, and delivering a significantly improved customer and user experience across our offerings. Sharmila is uniquely qualified to help us achieve these goals and we are delighted to have her on board.”

