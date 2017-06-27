We hope the stories and insights shared in this paper will inspire healthcare organizations to take a critical look at how they address the social and emotional needs of staff in all roles, levels and departments.

A new white paper from The Beryl Institute explores how integrating a process for healthcare providers to discuss the social and emotional issues faced in caring for patients and families can result in decreased stress, increased compassion and improved teamwork. Published in collaboration with The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, Supporting the Emotional Needs of Staff: The Impact of Schwartz Rounds on Caregiver and Patient Experience, shares insights on the global application of the Schwartz Rounds program.

The paper provides an overview of Schwartz Rounds, an opportunity for caregivers to share their experiences, thoughts and feelings on thought-provoking topics drawn from actual patient cases. The premise is that caregivers are better able to make personal connections with patients and colleagues when they have greater insight into their own responses and feelings.

In addition to providing examples of actual Schwartz Rounds, the paper shares experiences of six organizations, each at different stages of implementation and establishment of the program, focusing on the following questions:



What did you hope to achieve in implementing Schwartz Rounds?

What impact have the Schwartz Rounds had on staff?

What impact have the Schwartz Rounds had on patients and families?

What advice would you give to other organizations considering implementing Schwartz Rounds?

With a special introduction from Beth Lown, M.D., Medical Director, The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, the paper also offers thoughts and reflections on how organizations can address the opportunities revealed in applying the Schwartz Rounds.

“We hope the stories and insights shared in this paper will inspire healthcare organizations to take a critical look at how they address the social and emotional needs of staff in all roles, levels and departments,” said Stacy Palmer, CPXP, Senior Vice President, The Beryl Institute. “We also hope this dialogue will encourage others to consider steps they can take to create environments that support sharing and open communication and that instill compassion in caregivers to best meet the needs of the patients and families they serve.”

To download the white paper, visit http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=WhitePapers.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice dedicated to improving the patient experience through collaboration and shared knowledge. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization’s culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

About The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare:

The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare is an independent, non-profit organization with more than 425 healthcare members in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand supporting 200,000 healthcare professionals each year. In partnership with the Point of Care Foundation, more than 150 organizations conduct the innovative Schwartz Rounds™ program in the U.K. and Ireland, which unites caregivers from a range of disciplines to share experiences, learn from each other and focus on the human dimension of medicine. Schwartz Center members rely on programs, education and resources to support clinician well-being, enhance the quality of care, enable better outcomes and create a more positive and rewarding experience for all members of the care team, patients and their families.