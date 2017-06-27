HotelPlanner to Receive Visual Content from ICE Portal

HotelPlanner is thrilled to partner with industry leader ICE to enhance the visual experience for both our customers and hotel partners. Our state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly interface makes converting easy.

HotelPlanner, the leading online provider of group and individual travel services, will begin receiving content from top visual content curator and distributor, ICE Portal. This fully automated connection will now allow travel suppliers using ICE Portal’s content management system to deliver their photos, videos and 360-degree virtual tours to HotelPlanner.com.

Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, HotelPlanner is on track to produce nearly 1 million group leads this year, and is providing group hotel booking services to over 3,000 groups per day. The company’s robust technology and automated rate checkers provide customers with the guaranteed lowest available rates from a network of more than 100,000 quality hotel partners worldwide. By licensing its technology, HotelPlanner also provides corporate, government and hotel partners customized solutions designed to advance their group booking business and increase revenue.

ICE Portal’s visual content management system (CMS) is a cloud-based platform where hotels and resorts are able to manage and distribute their high-resolution visuals. Over 40,000 hotels worldwide use the CMS to deliver their content to travelers via thousands of distribution channels connected to ICE (OTAs, GDSs, search and social sites.)

This partnership will extend distribution for hotels connected to ICE Portal and add value to HotelPlanner’s service. Those browsing hotel rooms on the site will be provided with optimized images that have the potential to increase booking conversion. Brands integrated will see increased group and individual bookings now that HotelPlanner has access to their complete image libraries.

"HotelPlanner is thrilled to partner with industry leader ICE to enhance the visual experience for both our customers and hotel partners. Our state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly interface makes converting easy. One out of every five groups that interact with us online contracts for rooms, and we expect this number to grow as we make it easier for our users to access quality content through ICE,” said John Prince, Co-Founder and CIO of HotelPlanner and Meetings.com.

“We at ICE Portal look forward to seeing improved conversion for our hotel partners on HotelPlanner due to the addition of high quality images from our CMS,” said ICE Portal President, Henry Woodman. “Since visuals are crucial when booking travel, we believe that HotelPlanner will benefit tremendously and see an increase in bookings on their platform.”

About ICE Portal:

ICE Portal is a technology and marketing company that helps travel suppliers manage, curate and deliver their visuals to 1000s of online travel and travel related websites – including major OTAs, GDSs, DHISCO (Formerly Pegasus), Search Engines & Local Directories, and Social Networks. To find out how ICE Portal can work for you or to learn more about our company please visit http://www.ICEPortal.com.

About HotelPlanner:

HotelPlanner.com is the leading provider of online services in the global group hotel marketplace. Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, HotelPlanner.com is on track to produce nearly 1 million group leads this year, and is providing group hotel booking services to over 3,000 groups per day. The company’s robust technology and automated rate checkers provide customers with the guaranteed lowest available rates from a network of more than 100,000 quality hotel partners worldwide, making it easier and faster to book hotels for any corporate and leisure event. With its new eRFP group booking system, “Book-in-Block” and licensing technologies, HotelPlanner.com continues to advance the group booking process online for direct clients, market leading affiliates and hotel partners worldwide.

The company owns and operates Meetings.com, a premier site that provides information, planning and booking services for meetings and hotel stays for corporations, associations and business-to-business enterprises. By combining advanced technology with a highly experienced staff of professional meeting planners and travel specialists, Meetings.com quickly finds clients the perfect space at the best price for meetings large and small.

Customers can visit HotelPlanner.com online at http://www.hotelplanner.com, or on its mobile app, which provides users with the lowest, real-time hotel rates and availability, detailed hotel information and an easy booking tool right from the palm of their hand. They can also follow HotelPlanner.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google+, YouTube and its Everything’s Better Together blog.

Founded in 2002 by CEO Tim Hentschel and CIO John Prince, the company provides 24/7 customer service and has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.

HotelPlanner.com is proud to provide hotel reservation services to valued clients within the sports team and university, corporate, and government organizations. The company’s Pro Sports Team clients most notably include Matchroom Sport, Washington Redskins, Professional Bowlers Association, European Professional Golfers (EuroPro), Super League (Rugby), AFC Wimbledon, Euroleague Basketball, Millwall F.C., and Queens Park Rangers F.C. In terms of college travel, Universities such as Texas A&M, New Mexico State, Saint Mary’s College, Bradley University, University of Reno-Nevada, University of Illinois-Chicago, Northeastern University, Cal Poly, and California State University Northridge use HotelPlanner to negotiate their group travel and recruiting stays. Corporations such as CROMPCO, Jackson Motor Sports, National Grid, Chicago Bridge & Iron, Publix, Servpro and Government clients such as the State of Louisiana, State of Arizona, Government Services Agency, and US Communities also utilize HotelPlanner.com as their hotel procurement provider to negotiate hotel rates, book hotel reservations and provide excellent service year-round.