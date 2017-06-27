New Olive Harvesting Experience from Luxo Italia

This October and November, Italian-based travel specialist Luxo Italia celebrates Tuscany’s yearly olive harvesting tradition with a new insider experience that includes a private harvesting in one of the top olive groves, bespoke bottle of olive oil with personalized label, soothing massage with one’s personally selected olive oil and more. Joining a team of expert olive farmers, travelers will help harvest the olives while learning about the olive oil extraction and production process. At the end of the harvest, guests receive a bespoke bottle of freshly created olive oil uniquely labeled to take home or to enjoy during a traditional countryside lunch set in the middle of the olive fields. To wind down after a long day on the grove, guests will enjoy an olive oil-infused massage. Also included in the Olives Harvesting Experience is a tour of one of the oldest wine cellars in Italy where the first Chianti was produced and a Tuscan degustation dinner overlooking the medieval village of Borro. Accommodations during the experience are in a deluxe suite at Il Borro, the luxury resort owned by Salvatore Ferragamo. Also available are private tours to Florence, Siena and Arezzo. VIP Airport Assistance, private transfers by luxury car, and 24/7 personal assistance by phone is included with all Luxo Italia tours. The three night package starts at €6300 ($7,108 USD) per person based on double occupancy. For more information or reservations, email info(at)luxoitalia.com or visit http://www.luxoitalia.com.

About Luxo Italia:

Luxo Italia is a boutique tour operator based in Milan, Italy. Founded by hotel expert Andrea Degasperi and culinary connoisseur Paul Lewis, the company specializes in tailor made travel experiences throughout Italy and Monaco. With a meticulous attention to logistics and details, Luxo Italia has an eye for matching each traveler’s personality with the perfect “sense of place.” From arts, culture and wellness to gastronomy, wine and fashion, Italy’s secret pleasures are uncovered for travelers through custom designed itineraries. For more information, visit http://www.luxoitalia.com.