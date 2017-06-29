Florida Pain Relief Group Welcomes Sports Medicine Specialist

Brian McGraw, DO, sports medicine specialist

Florida Pain Relief Group, an affiliate of Physician Partners of America, announces that Brian McGraw, DO, has joined its Tampa-area clinics as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports injuries. His primary focus is treating shoulders, knees and other extremity injuries.

Dr. McGraw received his undergraduate degree from St. Joseph’s University of Philadelphia. He graduated from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994, and more than 23 years of diverse experience, especially in orthopedic surgery.

Dr. McGraw performed his internship and residency at Mount Clemens General Hospital in consortium with Michigan State University. He completed his fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine with Tom Winters, MD, in Orlando, Fla. He has worked previously with Dr. Winters in Orlando, Pasco Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and most recently with Florida Surgery Consultants.

Among his treatment modalities is the use of stem cells to treat chronic, painful conditions of the joints.

He is available at FPRG’s Fletcher Avenue Office, 3450 E. Fletcher Ave., Suite 130, and FPRG’s Brandon Office, 1110 Nikki View Drive. For an appointment with Dr. McGraw at either location, call (321) 735-6218. The clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Same-day appointments are available.

About PPOA:

Started in 2013 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Physician Partners of America (PPOA), is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA, and its affiliates – Florida Pain Relief Group, Texas Pain Relief Group, Texas Foot and Ankle Group, Urgent Care of Texas and National Medical Practices – share a common vision of ensuring the wellbeing of patients and providing their physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs in the face of ever more complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com.