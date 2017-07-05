Findify’s technology has been A/B tested and has shown 27% uplift in conversion rate, and 30% uplift in revenue per user.

Findify, the ground-breaking startup built around A.I. as an engine for eCommerce growth, is thrilled to announce a milestone moment with Shopify Plus. Formal announcement made at the 13th annual Internet Retailers Conference and Exhibition (IRCE) - the world’s largest and most well-known eCommerce event.

Shopify Plus is helping shape the the future of commerce by providing a centralized commerce platform that enables the creation, disruption and innovation of today’s modern, high-growth and high-volume merchant. Findify is the only search solution that can scale - as easily and as seamlessly - to keep up with the break-neck speed of the modern digital marketplace. “We are witnessing a massive shift in e‐commerce, with more and more businesses investing in effective search and discovery solutions as a critical part of a successful digital strategy,” notes David Dahlgren, Findify’s COO.

Chipping away at poor conversion rates starts at a business’s most valuable touchpoint - the moment of intent. Unfortunately, tons of smart, fast-growing businesses still rely on archaic keyword matching to power their search.

According to Findify CEO Meni Morim, “it isn’t enough.”

Today’s online consumers have been trained to expect - by e‐commerce giants like Amazon - features like predictive search and personalized recommendations. Until now, merchants either had to pay large sums of money for complicated solutions, hire dedicated development teams to build it themselves, or patch something together by integrating a number of piecemeal solutions.

Findify offer all three - Self‐learning Search, Personalized Recommendations, and Smart Collections - in one seamless integration. Now, merchants can leverage their own customer data through Findify to meet those consumer expectations on the fully hosted Shopify Plus platform.



Fast growing e‐tailers can finally compete against the likes of Amazon and Google with one seamless integration

Findify’s advanced, A.I. based personalization core powers the entire platform.

Findify’s technology has resulted in a 27% average uplift in conversion rate, and 30% uplift in revenue per user.

“Retailers large and small understand the need to drastically improve their search and discovery solutions by leveraging new technologies to improve customer experience,” Findify’s co-founder and CTO Thibaut Patel says, “and Findify is well-positioned to take advantage of this shift.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Findify to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program. This program recognizes the best‐in‐class solutions that - together with Shopify Plus - further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today’s modern merchant,” notes Jamie Sutton, Head of Technology Partnerships for Shopify Plus.

