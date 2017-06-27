MyWay Mobile Storage, the leading provider of moving and storage solutions, provides quick and easy to do-it-yourself moving and portable storage to meet your needs at your location or in our climate-controlled, secure storage facilities.

MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids proudly supported the Grand Rapids Triathlon for the 7th Consecutive year. MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids donated portable storage units to help support various needs for first aid and water stations along the course.

“Using MyWay boxes to organize our supplies and have them delivered on the course for volunteers to use has made our event incredibly efficient,” Ann Vidro Race Co-Director says. “This is just one of the many unique ways to use MyWay boxes. MyWay believes in supporting their local community."

The Grand Rapids Triathlon event took place on June 11, 2017 and brought together athletes from over 38 states. This triathlon event is a chance for athletes of all skill levels to compete on a scenic riverside course, perfect for the novice through the seasoned triathlete. This USA Triathlon sanctioned event promises heart pounding excitement from start to the finish.

A triathlon typically involves three consecutive events – swimming, biking and running. A Grand Rapids couple decided to add a fourth event to the triathlon this year – a wedding.

