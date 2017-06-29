As an individual trying to create a model to deliver the best home monitoring... HRS is the only company I feel confident in working with that is willing to adapt, grow, innovate and help me to grow a successful telehealth program.

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), a pioneer in high-risk patient monitoring and telehealth, is implementing a fulfillment program which will provide logistics and shipping services to home care agencies. Starting June 30th, existing clients will be able to take full advantage of HRS’ unique shipping and logistics program, HRS PatientDirectTM.

HRS, who will be celebrating 5 years as a company next month, creates innovative software that addresses the primary drivers of hospital readmissions and ER visits, including medication noncompliance, low health literacy, and lack of communication with clinicians and caregivers. HRS’ telemonitoring platform is currently used by some of the nation’s top home-care agencies.

As part of PatientDirectTM service, HRS will be handling all logistics and inventory management - outbound to and inbound from the patient. Nurses will be able to submit an order for a new patient through HRS’ service and track it from fulfillment to delivery at the patient’s home. When the ordered unit arrives at the patient’s home, the nurse will be notified that the unit is ready to set up. Once the patient has completed the telemonitoring program, HRS will coordinate unit retrieval. In between patient use, HRS will sanitize the unit and assure its quality so that homecare agencies will no longer have to use clinician time to do so.

HRS is one of few telemonitoring companies offering this service. Jenni Blendu from the Basis Internal Medicine team is excited to partner with HRS and states that “a huge bonus is the ability to have just one software system manage both the telehealth monitoring of patients and inventory controls, DME care and cleaning, as well as easy tracking within one system. As an individual trying to create a model to deliver the best at home monitoring and improve patient outcomes, HRS is the only company I feel confident in working with that is willing to adapt, grow, innovate and help me to grow a successful telehealth program.”

With this service, home care agencies will no longer have to store telemonitoring units nor will they have to coordinate and track distribution of hardware. Rohan Udeshi, COO of HRS says “HRS is excited to offer this new feature to its partners so that nurses can focus more on clinical and patient care and less on hardware management and logistics. This feeds into our ultimate mission of reinventing remote monitoring to reduce readmissions and increase nurse efficiency.”

For more information on Health Recovery Solutions and our PatientDirectTM program please visit healthrecoverysolutions.com, email info(at)healthrecoverysolutions.com or call (347) 699-6477.