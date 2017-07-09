ServInt Announces Highly Available SSD VPS Packages

ServInt has announced the launch of a new High Availability (HA) SSD Virtual Private Server (VPS) that offers 99.999% uptime and is capable of fully recovering from hardware failure in less than 60 seconds with data intact.

Through the use of their innovative SimpleScale technology, ServInt has developed a true highly available SSD VPS that exceeds the 99.999% uptime goal of other HA environments. By removing the complexities of managing multiple VPS packages, configuring DNS failover, and data replication, ServInt’s HA VPS plans easily manage sites and applications in a turnkey, virtual environment with a traditional LAMP stack and managed support. The HA SSD VPS also features ease of scalability, allowing for seamless upgrades or downgrades to other packages tiers – or even to a HA Dedicated Server should the need arise.

According to CEO, Reed Caldwell, “The HA SSD VPS plans we’ve designed are a real game changer for small-to-medium businesses. Whether you’re hosting your online store, or reselling shared hosting packages, uptime is always a concern – and until recently – there wasn’t a cost-effective way to cobble together a highly available solution. That’s all changed with the aggressive pricing and resource allocations we’re providing on these VPS packages. Compared to the competition, it’s like we’re including high availability at no extra cost.”

ServInt’s team is able to bring all the benefits of a redundant AWS-style platform to a VPS environment and, should a client choose to transfer to an AWS platform as their business grows, the same team can manage the migration to the cloud.

This product is ideal for anyone who relies heavily on their website or applications for uptime. Packages for the new HA SSD VPS start at just $39 monthly, but customers who order HA SSD VPS packages using the launch promotional code will receive 50% off their first two months of services. While other companies charge more and rely on methods that can take hours or days to fully restore a website and data, ServInt’s HA SSD accomplishes the same task in less than a minute.

These HA SSD VPS servers are the perfect all-in-one solution for websites and applications. By providing 24/7/365 managed support and all of the necessary software to administrate a server, ServInt’s taken the complexity out of high availability. All of ServInt’s HA SSD VPS packages also come standard with:



Daily Off-Server Backups

Fast & Redundant Network

Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP (LAMP) Stack Software

Highly Scalable Environments

FREE cPanel/WHM Server Administration Licensing

ServInt has always strived to provide exceptional systems, solutions, software, and personalized service at a reasonable price. With this new HA SSD VPS server, ServInt is once again changing the landscape of how hosting solutions work.

For more information about ServInt’s new HA SSD VPS technology contact Devon Rutherford at 800-573-7846 x7145, or email devon.rutherford(at)servint(dot)com.