MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids supported the Five Star Real Estate Charity Golf Outing held at the Thornapple Pointe Golf Club on June 1, 2017 to support the Safe Harbor Christian Communities. One of the main goals of Safe Harbor Christian Communities is to provide a safe, caring environment for high-functioning developmentally disabled adults.

The MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids market owner Gary Schuler stated, “We are pleased to support the Five Star Real Estate Charity Golf outing again this year to support the Safe Harbor Christian Communities. Both organizations reflect our values, beliefs, and love for our communities. The Five Star Agents are always involved in ways that make a positive impact on those in need!”

This year’s charity golf outing raised $15,000 for Safe Harbor Christian Communities. What an outstanding success.

About MyWay Mobile Storage

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading franchise for do-it-yourself moving and portable storage solutions with facilities in Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Utah.