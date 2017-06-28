Shiprock Santa Fe Presents Keri Ataumbi & Robert Lee Morris

Photo credit: ©RAEchelRunning 2017 “When I first came to New Mexico, I was immediately struck by its natural beauty, and I’m so honored to be working with Shiprock Santa Fe on this exclusive collection,” says designer Robert Lee Morris.

Shiprock Santa Fe, Santa Fe’s premier Native American and innovative art gallery, is pleased to announce Earth’s Spirit by Robert Lee Morris and From My Studio: Feathers to Diamonds by Keri Ataumbi opening on Thursday, July 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Legendary designer Robert Lee Morris, who is best known for his iconic fashion jewelry, has been at the forefront of the wearable art movement since the 1970’s. With the debut of his Earth’s Spirit collection, admirers will have the opportunity to view and purchase Morris’s rarer one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by nature. Although Morris lives and works in New York City, he has maintained a lifelong connection to New Mexico and owned property in Abiquiu for many years.

“When I first came to New Mexico, I was immediately struck by its natural beauty, and I’m so honored to be working with Shiprock Santa Fe on this exclusive collection,” says designer Robert Lee Morris. “Individually crafted using a palate of turquoise, pink, faded green and shades of adobe tan, each piece takes inspiration directly from the spirit of the Santa Fe landscape.”

Keri Ataumbi (Kiowa) returns to Shiprock Santa Fe with an exclusive collection embodying a contemporary Southern Plains aesthetic. The limited-edition pieces in her latest collection highlight materials that Native people find significant and are coupled with language and elements traditionally revered in commercial fine jewelry. For example, a standout of the collection is the Kiowa Buffalo Horn Cuff, a 5-inch cuff bracelet carved from a buffalo horn and accented with 22 karat gold and diamonds—creating a Kiowa buffalo symbol.

Ataumbi, whose work was featured earlier this year in the groundbreaking exhibition Native Fashion Now at the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) in New York, believes “the time for Native designers is now.” “It is time for us to move forward and enter the mainstream fashion and art worlds while maintaining respect for our traditions,” says Ataumbi.

Both Ataumbi and Morris will attend Shiprock Santa Fe’s July 13 opening. Earth’s Spirit by Robert Lee Morris and From My Studio: Feathers to Diamonds by Keri Ataumbi will be on view at the Shiprock Santa Fe gallery through Saturday, August 5, 2017.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Audrey Rubinstein

The Metta Agency

505 490 5029

audrey(@)themettaagency.com

###

About Shiprock Santa Fe:

Shiprock Santa Fe gallery, located in Santa Fe, N.M., is one of the foremost galleries in the United States for Native American art, including vintage and contemporary jewelry, historic textiles, pottery, basketry and artifacts. Celebrating its eleventh year on Santa Fe’s historic Plaza, the gallery was founded by fifth-generation expert Jed Foutz, who was raised on the Navajo Nation in a prominent family of Indian art traders. Foutz has a studied eye and an impeccable aesthetic which he uses to select the best Native American work, antique and contemporary, making him an important style resource for top fashion houses, designers, filmmakers and renowned art collectors. Foutz has expanded his family tradition by incorporating Mid-Century Modern furniture in his collection which, with its fine design, materials and craftsmanship, complements works by Native American artists. Foutz’s mastery of Santa Fe and Southwestern styles has made Shiprock Santa Fe gallery a necessary stop on any trip to Santa Fe. The gallery’s knowledgeable staff is well versed in Native American fine art and provides both acquisition and appraisal services— working with clients looking to acquire a single object or to build corporate or personal collections. For more information, please visit https://www.shiprocksantafe.com/.