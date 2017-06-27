PhishLabs Recognized as a Best Place to Work

“It is truly fulfilling to work with a team of individuals that is engaged and collaborative, and that brings their ‘A’ game every single day to stop cybercrime attacks."

PhishLabs, the leading provider of 24/7 phishing defense and intelligence solutions, announced today it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the second consecutive year. The award honors the best employers in the state that provide an exceptional employee experience and workplace.

“It is truly fulfilling to work with a team of individuals that are engaged and collaborative, and that brings their ‘A’ game every single day to stop cybercrime attacks. I love seeing the folks on our team thrive and have a real, positive impact on the world we live in,” said Tony Prince, CEO of PhishLabs.

PhishLabs is currently hiring for several new positions in the company’s software development and sales teams. To stay abreast of job opportunities at PhishLabs, visit our careers page often at http://www.phishlabs.com/careers.

“We put a high priority on having a culture and work environment that encourages growth and personal development. Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the second year-in-a-row reflects our strong commitment to helping team members prosper,” said Suzie Rybicki, Vice President of Talent Management at PhishLabs.

PhishLabs has experienced 170% employee growth over the past two years and recently expanded into a new 25,000 square foot headquarters in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula. The new headquarters is in the Pacific Box & Crate development, which provides open green space, a food court, a yoga studio, and other amenities as part of the surrounding urban environment.

The Best Places to Work in South Carolina award is based on a two-part evaluation process. The first part evaluates the company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consists of an anonymous employee survey to measure the experience of the company’s employees.

About PhishLabs

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, USA, PhishLabs provides 24/7 cybersecurity and threat intelligence services that help organizations fight back against attacks targeting their employees and customers. PhishLabs is trusted by four of the top five U.S. financial institutions, seven of the top 25 global financial institutions, leading social media and career sites, and top healthcare, retail, insurance and technology companies. In addition to mitigating more than 7,800 phishing attacks per month, PhishLabs clients benefit from real-world actionable intelligence, analysis, and guidance from the PhishLabs R.A.I.D. research division, which is comprised of some of the world’s most respected malware researchers, reverse engineers, and threat analysts focused on monitoring global attack trends, dissecting cyber tradecraft, and tracking cybercrime. For more information, visit https://www.phishlabs.com and follow @phishlabs.

