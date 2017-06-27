BizNet Software welcomes Dr. Paula Anthony to Excelapalooza 2017. With her extensive knowledge in the healthcare and information technology industries, Paula will shed light on some important issues that women leaders face in the workforce today.

BizNet Software®, Inc., a pioneer in self-service reporting and analytics solutions, announced today the third keynote speaker for Excelapalooza 2017 is ETMC Regional Healthcare System Vice President and Chief Information Officer Paula Anthony, Ph.D. Registration for the sixth annual Excel training and BizNet Software user conference is open at http://www.excelapalooza.com, and is scheduled Sept. 17-20, 2017, at Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center.

“With her extensive knowledge in the healthcare and information technology industries, Paula will shed light on some important issues that women leaders face in the workforce today,” said BizNet Software Founder and CEO George McMann. “She will bring a unique perspective to the table, and we know her message will resonate with many of our attendees.”

Anthony joins an impressive lineup of speakers including Microsoft Corp. Program Manager Steve Kraynak, former U.S. Mint Director Edmund Moy, Lawrence “Mac” McClelland of K2 Enterprises and Bill “MrExcel” Jelen, founder of Mr.Excel.com.

In addition to her roles at ETMC, a $2 billion integrated health delivery system headquartered in Tyler, Texas, Anthony assumed the role of CEO of HealthFirst in 2011, ETMC’s $20 million health benefits solutions subsidiary, which serves more than 50,000 members across Texas. She is also on the adjunct faculty for The University of Texas at Tyler’s College of Business and Technology.

Prior to joining ETMC, Anthony spent 10 years with Ernst & Young, where she was responsible for the firm’s Southwest Health Care Information Technology practice. In 2016, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed her to the Board of Directors of the Texas Health Services Authority, a public-private partnership formed to support the improvement of the Texas health care system. She earned a BA from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, an MBA from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, and a PhD in organizational development and change from The University of Texas at Tyler in Texas.

Along with keynote addresses, as many as 22 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits are available for Certified Public Accountants in attendance – more than half the annual required amount. After-hours celebrations will take place at local venues including TopGolf and Mexican Sugar.

