Grande Dunes Resort Course Besides having the chance to play some premier courses along the Grand Strand, there's also an opportunity to take a lesson with Meredith Kirk, whom Golf Digest recognized as one of America's top young golf instructors under 40.

The Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Perfect Round Sweepstakes is open for entry now until January 31, 2018. The sweepstakes winner will receive four rounds of golf at four of the Perfect Round golf courses, four nights of accommodations at a hotel along the Grand Strand and a group lesson with Myrtle Beach Golf Ambassador, Meredith Kirk. Those interested can enter for a chance to win at mbperfectround.com.

“This Perfect Round Sweepstakes is ideal for a family or group of friends that want to play on premier courses while visiting the Grand Strand,” said Steve Mays, acting president for Founders Group International, owner of Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. “Besides having the chance to play great courses along the Grand Strand, there is also an opportunity to take a lesson with Meredith Kirk, whom Golf Digest recognized as one of America's top young golf instructors under 40.”

The Perfect Round Sweepstakes arose from Myrtle Beach's Perfect Round of Golf. The holes were chosen by the South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel. The panel of more than 100 golfers chose the top 18 holes from courses along the Grand Strand. Out of 18 holes, four of the Founders Group International courses made the list, including Grande Dunes Resort Club #14, Pawleys Plantation #18, Willbrook Plantation #1, and TPC #3.

These four courses all have unique designs, qualities and key holes that stand out. Grande Dunes overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway and offers a special challenge on hole #14 that requires a long iron shot to a green and causes the ball in flight to look like it's suspended over water.

Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, home to award-winning Mel Sole Golf School, 200 year-old oak trees, and 18 prestigious holes, is located south of Myrtle Beach in Pawleys Island. The chosen 18th hole is “a tough, scenic finishing hole that has both a challenging tee shot and a difficult approach,” according to panel members.

Known as the only course on the Grand Strand to be awarded 5 stars by Golf Digest, TPC of Myrtle Beach is located in Murrells Inlet, S.C. and is home to the Dustin Johnson School of Golf. As part of its layout, golfers find tall pines and natural wetlands a beautiful backdrop on this tour caliber course. As for its chosen hole, #18 lies adjacent to a lake which guards the left side of the hole making it challenging for any golfer, but offers a rewarding finish.

Willbrook Plantation is set along the Waccamaw Golf Trail and boasts 18 holes set along Lowcountry marshes that are home to an array of wildlife. The panel chose this #1 hole and described it as being the “best starting hole on the Grand Strand, a hole that gets your attention right off the tee.” Several of these signature worthy holes wind through old plantations, some dating back to the 1700s.

For those who do not wish to wait for a sweepstakes to book a golf vacation, customize a perfect round now with Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. More information about the sweepstakes can be found at mbperfectround.com.

About Myrtle Beach Golf Trips

The area's premier resource for tee time bookings, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips has been putting together great golf experiences for customers since 1927, by providing access to award-winning courses, multi-round tee time specials, and golf and lodging packages at the best prices.

Owned by Founders Group International (FGI) and with the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips helps thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries. Golfers can choose from “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Grande Dunes Resort Club, TPC of Myrtle Beach, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, Pine Lakes Country Club and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.