LocusUSA to Host Webinar on the Importance of Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) on Land Mobile Radio Networks

Learn about AFC and a method of identifying poorly aligned radios in real time.

Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) - Why It's Important & What You Need to Know About It

Melbourne, FL (PRWEB)

LocusUSA, a world leader in the area of radio frequency (RF) capture for radio analysis and location, will be hosting a complimentary 30-minute webinar entitled, “Why Automatic Frequency Control is Important and What You Need to Know About It”, on Thursday, July 6, 13 & 20 at 10 a.m. (ET) and Tuesday, July 11 & 18 at 1 p.m. (ET). Individuals who perform radio maintenance for their company or agency are welcome to attend the webinar.

During the webinar attendees will learn:

  • How AFC controls and corrects the radio’s oscillator drift temporarily, masking a maintenance problem until the radio fails.
  • How to recognize a radio that requires multiple attempts to affiliate with the network before AFC engages, unnecessarily taxing the system.
  • Why a radio like this, even while temporarily appearing to be within spec, should be brought in for maintenance.
  • How to identify poorly aligned radios without user intervention.

For more information on the webinar or to register at no charge, visit: http://www.LocusUSA.com/AFCMeter-webinar.

About LocusUSA
LocusUSA is an engineering and software development company located in Melbourne on the Space Coast of Florida since 2001. It is a world leader in the area of RF capture for radio analysis and location. The ability to capture and analyze the actual waveform of a radio transmission led to the development of DiagnostX, a patented system that can measure the alignment and characteristics of a radio, Over-the-Air (OTA) in real time without user intervention.

LocusUSA supports government customers across the United States and Canada on the local, state and federal levels with this first-of-its-kind, proactive tool, ensuring the optimal performance of a radio system.

To learn more, visit http://www.locususa.com or connect with LocusUSA on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
