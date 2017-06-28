Kenneth Watkins So many outstanding men who have received this award over the past ten years have been my heroes and role models, and I am proud to stand among them.

Sommers Schwartz senior shareholder Kenneth Watkins has been selected by the Michigan Chronicle to its 2017 class of “Men of Excellence.” This the 10th year that the publication has celebrated local African-American men who inspire others through vision and leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service.

Mr. Watkins was chosen from among 400 nominations, based on his success in the practice of law, community involvement, and philanthropy. The awards program takes place on June 30, 2017 at the Motor City Casino.

“I am deeply humbled by this honor,” said Mr. Watkins, an accomplished trial lawyer who represents clients harmed as the result of medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, birth trauma, and other forms of personal injury and negligence. “So many men who have received this award over the past ten years have been my heroes and role models, and I am proud to stand among them.”

Mr. Watkins has secured numerous multimillion-dollar outcomes on behalf of individuals and families, including one of the largest medical malpractice cases in Macomb County, and five other seven-figure verdicts and settlements within the past year. He has been recognized as a Michigan Super Lawyer, a DBusiness Magazine Top Lawyer, and a Michigan Leading Lawyer in Michigan, and has also been included in the elite “Premier 100” of the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, the National Trial Lawyers “Top 100” list, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He is an active member and past president of the Wolverine Bar Association, the oldest and largest minority bar association in Michigan, established by several African-American attorneys in the 1930s to address the unique and distinct needs of their community for legal service, representation, and protection.

Known for giving back to the community, Mr. Watkins has organized donations of books and supplies to a farming tribe and a childcare organization in Uganda and has volunteered with Opening Doors, a program that teaches life skills to children afflicted with child birth defects and disabilities. He presently sits on the boards of Urban Solutions, Inc., an organization dedicated to providing college scholarships to inner-city kids each year, and Don Bosco Hall, a private non-profit agency that provides supportive human services to enhance the quality of life for youths and their families in the Metropolitan Detroit-Wayne County Community. Mr. Watkins has been a regular speaker for Detroit Public Schools Career Days, and was a charter member and trustee of the Motor City Optimist Club, assisting area youth through community activities and organizational empowerment.

