RallyPoint Welcomes Cartera CEO to its Advisory Board

RallyPoint, the premier social network for the military community, announced today that Tom Beecher, CEO of Cartera Commerce, has joined its advisory board.

Cartera Commerce is a leading provider of loyalty marketing solutions and rewards programs that increase revenue and customer loyalty. In his nine-year tenure leading the company, Beecher has overseen three rounds of funding, dramatic increases in customer success, and ultimately an acquisition earlier this year by Ebates, the pioneer in online cash back shopping.

A graduate of Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School, Beecher previously served as both CEO and CFO of Imagitas, a national organization that helps brands communicate with movers, and helped engineer a turnaround for Imagitas, resulting in a $230 million acquisition of the company by Pitney Bowes in 2005.

“Tom is an incredibly talented CEO whose involvement with RallyPoint is helping us enhance our existing capabilities for connecting our customers to our members with data-driven campaigns like never before,” said David Gowel, RallyPoint CEO. “The demographic, interest and intent information that RallyPoint understands about the military community has grown to become a powerful asset. Tom is aiding us to thoughtfully leverage that asset with the optimal member experience possible.”

The son of an Army veteran, Beecher has repeatedly proven himself as a leader who can build a successful business by engaging niche audiences. His addition to RallyPoint’s advisory board will dramatically expand the team’s performance advertising knowledge. Following unprecedented early success with its high-impact marketing products, RallyPoint is increasing its ability to deliver and communicate results to talent acquisition and marketing customers.

“While RallyPoint lives in the social media sphere, there may be significant opportunities through data to match member interests with the right products at the right time, producing a mutually beneficial advertising offering,” said Beecher. “I’m excited to support this impressive business that is helping improve the lives for those it serves.”

As a result of RallyPoint’s expansion throughout the military community, Tom joins a robust advisory board that includes the Chairman and co-founder of C Space Diane Hessan, former iRobot President Greg White, Rocket Fuel CEO Randy Wootton and retired senior military officers General George Casey, General Norty Schwartz, Admiral John Harvey, Lieutenant General Ben Freakley, Major General Bruce Scott and General Craig Nixon.

ABOUT RALLYPOINT:

RallyPoint is the online platform where warriors talk. With nearly 1.2 million members, RallyPoint is the premier social network for military service members and veterans to come together and discuss military life through both professional and personal perspectives. Visit http://www.RallyPoint.com to learn more. Follow RallyPoint on Facebook and Twitter @RallyPoint.