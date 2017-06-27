The 2017 ASDS Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures details top procedures, influencing factors and satisfaction ratings. Cosmetic procedures continue to increase in popularity, much to the credit of technological advancements made for minimally- and non-invasive techniques.

Nearly 70 percent of consumers now say they are considering a cosmetic treatment, according to survey data released today by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS).

The ASDS Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures indicates the percentage of consumers considering a cosmetic medical procedure has doubled since 2013.

“Cosmetic procedures continue to increase in popularity, much to the credit of technological advancements made for minimally- and non-invasive techniques,” said ASDS President Thomas E. Rohrer, MD. “Patients trust their dermatologists to offer advanced procedures and a variety of treatment options to help them look and feel their best.”

Data from the annual ASDS survey reflects overall consumer views on cosmetic medical treatments and ratings for 10 specific procedures.

For the fifth year in a row, dermatologists ranked as the No. one of 14 factors influencing the decision to have a cosmetic procedure. Consumers also rated dermatologists as the physician of choice in eight of the 10 treatment categories.

Of the 11 factors influencing the selection of a practitioner, consumers consistently rated highly the choices involving physician expertise. The specialty in which the physician is board-certified, referral from a physician, and the level of the physician’s licensure are ranked as three of the four top factors.

“Patients are confident in the expertise and training board-certified dermatologists offer for their skin health and beauty needs,” Dr. Rohrer said. “ASDS members are the leading skin experts committed to providing leading-edge, quality care.”

In two survey questions, ASDS member dermatologists swept all 10 cosmetic treatment categories. In the first question and all categories – answered by patients whose cosmetic treatments were performed by dermatologists – the majority of respondents indicated their dermatologist is a member of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. In the second question, the majority of prospective patients in all treatment categories said they would consider an ASDS member for their next procedure.

The survey also revealed the reasons why people are turning to cosmetic procedures. Wanting “to feel more confident” is the top reason, followed by wanting to “look as young as I feel or better for my age” and to “feel more attractive.” These desired results can be achieved by the procedures consumers are considering the most. The top four treatments and the percentage of consumers considering them include:



Body sculpting, 58 percent

Ultrasound, laser, light and radiofrequency treatments for smoothing wrinkles or tightening skin, 57 percent

Microdermabrasion 53 percent

Laser hair removal, 47 percent

The survey also asked consumers what bothers them about their appearance. Ranking first for the fourth year in a row is excess fat on any part of the body at 85 percent. More than 70 percent are bothered by lines and wrinkles around the eyes, excess fat under the chin/neck and skin and skin texture and/or discoloration. Over 60 percent are bothered by wrinkles near the cheeks and mouth, sagging facial skin, lines and wrinkles between the eyebrows, forehead and neck/check.

Patients who had treatments were asked to rate their satisfaction. Eight treatment categories achieved satisfaction ratings of 90 percent or better: Injectable wrinkle-relaxers and fillers; laser and light treatments for redness, tone and scars; treatments to tighten skin or smooth wrinkles using ultrasound, laser, light and radiofrequency; vein treatments; microdermabrasion; laser tattoo removal; and chemical peels.

