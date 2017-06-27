Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced the launch of the company’s Healthcare Crowdsourcing Challenge, which will explore the potential impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart edge devices on hospital electrical distribution.

Schneider Electric presents this challenge to U.S. professional engineers or teams with engineers in scope to better define the needs and potential impact of IoT and smart edge devices on the design, monitoring, analytics and maintenance of electrical distribution systems in hospitals. The challenge encourages the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across varying disciplines to provide innovative solutions that drive better design with added business value for the same or reduced cost.

Participants are invited to submit their materials to Schneider Electric until August 11, 2017. Judge commentary will be permitted from June 26, 2017 through August 11, 2017, at which time the submission period closes. A panel of industry experts will evaluate ideas and select winners. Judging will close on August 31, 2017 and winners will be announced on September 20, 2017. Participants are encouraged to sign up to submit their ideas on the Schneider Electric Healthcare Crowdsourcing Challenge webpage.

“At Schneider Electric, we are continuously committed to developing solutions for our clients that drive innovation at every level. Technologies like IoT, Big Data and smart edge devices present unique challenges and opportunities for the healthcare sector,” said Aamir Paul, senior vice president, U.S. Operations, Schneider Electric. “We’ve always been focused on using collaborative approaches to solve the issues facing the industry today – and in the future. This challenge is yet another way Schneider Electric is bringing together stakeholders across multiple disciplines to come up with creative solutions for the healthcare industry.”

Winning teams will be presented at an American Society for Healthcare (ASHE) webinar and through ASHE publications. In addition to receiving recognition from both Schneider Electric’s North America Leadership and ASHE, a total prize pool of $20,000 will be available for up to three winning teams.

