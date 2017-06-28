Flying drones, working with a team, being outside -- what a great summer activity for kids!

Drobots Company, a national leader in providing kids and teens with interactive summer camp experiences, announced this week that it has initiated its rollout in 18 states and nearly 50 cities across the country. Drobots aims to revolutionize summer program offerings by combining technology, education, innovation, and teamwork to provide kids in grades 2-12 with an unforgettable experience and to move them away from computer screens to the outdoors.

“Drone technology provides an ideal way to engage kids and teens in multiple areas of their learning,” says Robert Elwood, founder and CEO of Drobots. “Giving kids the chance to fly drones for most of the program leads to mastering skills associated not only with STEM, but also with innovation and practical application of cutting-edge technology.”

With the slogan, Where Technology Meets Fresh Air(TM), Drobots offers enrichment camp sessions, in which kids and teens learn the history, fundamentals, and real-world applicability of drone and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) flight and technology. The programs are led by drone industry professionals, experts, and instructors who capture critical skills including safety, responsibility, basic engineering, flight challenges, conceptual design, entrepreneurial solutions, and technology business application.

“This program was perfect for my daughter, who held her own with all the boys and learned that science can be fun -- what a great way to teach technology and innovation,” says Jonathan P How, an MIT professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Participants of Drobots camps utilize imagination, hand-eye coordination, and STEM applications to conquer challenges and missions – all in a team-oriented environment. All programs are designed to encourage teamwork, curiosity, critical thinking, courage, and creativity to create lifelong learners.

Drobots already has programs available in some of the fastest growing areas in technology today, including:

Drone Agility, Racing, and Battle Challenges

Drone Aerial mapping

Drone Coding Challenges and Flight Simulators

Real-World Application of STEM

Hands On, Project-Based Learning Creativity & Curiosity

Drone Safety & Flight Applications Design

Virtual & Augmented Reality

Drone Movie-Making

Student/Camper Entrepreneurship, Business Models, and Presentations

Special Guest Speakers from leading experts within the Drone and UAV Industry

About Drobots Company

Drobots Company offers STEM-based education and activities through the operation and understanding of Drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). Programs incorporate drones, science, film, photography, coding, business, design, education, and third party guest speakers from leading experts globally. Drobots Company has experienced popularity in middle school, high school and university summer program settings. Offering one-of-a-kind experiences, Drobots has become extremely popular due to the interactive collaborative nature and academic STEM component of the curriculum. Best of all, Drobots Company programs are 100% safe and fun!

