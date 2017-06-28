Hartford Business Journal will be hosting the "90 Ideas in 90 Minutes" breakfast on Wednesday, July 19 at the Hartford Club in Hartford, Conn. 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes is a new concept for the Hartford area...We hope that our presenters' collective wisdom and ideas, both big and small, spark Connecticut business owners to try something new.

The Hartford Business Journal’s dynamic new program, 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes, will take place Wednesday, July 19 at the Hartford Club in Hartford, Conn. This unique event will help business leaders to get their gears turning with inspiration and insight from business leaders across the Greater Hartford region.

“90 Ideas in 90 Minutes is a new concept for the Hartford area,” Joe Zwiebel, president and publisher, Hartford Business Journal, said. “We hope that our presenters’ collective wisdom and ideas, both big and small, spark Connecticut business owners to try something new.”

The new event offers Connecticut professionals and business owners access to nine of the region’s top thinkers and most successful executives. Each will share their 10 best ideas that have helped make their businesses thrive. In just 90 quick minutes, attendees will walk away with over 90 proven practices, programs, or philosophies that can help strengthen their own business.

The 90-minute master class will be comprised of nine individual presentations. This year’s presenters include:

Jill Adams, CEO & Co-Founder, Adams & Knight

Colin H. Cooper, CEO, Whitcraft Group

Tariq Farid, CEO, Edible Arrangements

Jill R. Hummel, President & General Manager, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Medina Jett, Founder & President, ICSGroup LLC

Adam B. Lazowski, Chairman & CEO, LAZ Parking

Jamie McDonald, Owner, Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ

Dr. John F. Rodis, President, St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center

Mark Scheinberg, President, Goodwin College

Presentations will be preceded by networking, registration and breakfast. Tickets for the program are $45 per person. All attendees must register in advance. To register, visit http://www.hartfordbusiness.com.

The Education Leadership Sponsor for 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes is Uconn School of Business. The Event sponsor is Comcast Business. Event partners include: The Hartford Club, Merritt Graphics, J. Fiereck Photography, Rider Productions, The Perfect Promotion and Co-Communications, Marketing and Public Relations.

###

About Hartford Business Journal

Hartford Business Journal is the only audited weekly, subscription-based business publication in Connecticut. Whether it’s market trends, the latest merger news or an update on state government, this award-winning weekly is the “must read” for area business leaders. Hartford Business Journal has a total readership of 31,000 affluent and educated business decision makers in the 61 towns that make up Metro Hartford. For more information, please visit http://www.hartfordbusiness.com or call 860.236.9998.