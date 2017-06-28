TRI-AD will offer the Questis platform as its digital financial wellness backbone.

Today, Questis, a digital financial wellness platform, announced its joint business relationship with TRI-AD, a total benefits administration firm. TRI-AD will offer the Questis platform as its digital financial wellness backbone. TRI-AD, who offers its clients top-tier service and flexibility, believes strongly in the value a digital financial wellness solution has to immediately impact the financial well-being of their clients and their clients' employees.

"TRI-AD's purpose is to enrich the health and financial well-being of people just like you. We accomplish that purpose by making it easy and convenient for our clients' employees to manage their health and retirement benefits. They use our one website, one mobile app, and one call center for all of their benefits needs -- everything in one spot," said Thad Hamilton, President and CEO. "It was an easy decision for us to partner with Questis to supplement the core services we already provide. Their service is easy to use and provides the additional financial planning tools our valuable customers need to secure their financial futures."

Questis' digital financial wellness solution is designed to enhance existing financial wellness offerings or power entirely new ones. Complete with configurable features including advisor scheduling, automated action items and reminders, account integration, messaging, custom content, branding, and more.

TRI-AD, powered by Questis, gives employers and their employees a simple guided path to reach and surpass their financial goals.

TRI-AD is a staple benefits administrator in the United States. Having been solely owned and in business for more than 40 years, they are wholly dedicated to their clients and are well respected for their domain expertise. Part of their commitment is encompassed by their ongoing and incessant focus on innovation. By offering a solution like Questis to their customers and their employees, TRI-AD is proud to be on the leading edge of progress in the financial wellness movement.

"Our relationship with Questis allows our team to even better serve our loyal clients," said Jennifer Thomas, Director of Client Services, Retirement at TRI-AD. "We pride ourselves on our ability to bring the latest and best in financial technology to the table and by offering a simple, digital way for people to see real advancement toward financial well-being - we are absolutely living up to that promise."

"We're turning the lights on in a room that has only seen darkness," said Steve Wilbourne, CEO, Questis. "Personal financial habits are something of a mystery in our modern world. We get snippets of data here and there, but never a holistic view of the whole thing. Now, with TRI-AD's hands-on approach, coupled with the transparency made possible by our technology and user experience, we can for the first time see what's going on and make data-driven decisions to improve people's financial health. We are committed to making real, actionable change in people's financial lives and TRI-AD is the perfect company to do that with."

About TRI-AD

TRI-AD is a total benefits administration firm that serves the unique needs and requirements of mid-market employers. Privately owned for more than 40 years, TRI-AD's hallmark has been the development of long-term and mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and a superior service experience for their plan participants. TRI-AD is not a volume shop or a "cookie cutter" benefits administrator. We partner with organizations that value high-touch service, flexibility and a willingness to adapt our service approach to the needs of our clients...not the other way around. TRI-AD's one-stop approach for all benefits administration needs ensures accountability, streamlined processes, ease-of-use and complete satisfaction for our clients and their plan participants.

About Questis

Questis is the only comprehensive financial wellness platform built for the enterprise. With configurable features, scalable architecture, and secure software, fueled by advisors' personalized coaching and guidance, Questis gives financial planners and consumers alike a clear digital roadmap to reach and surpass their financial goals. Founded by experienced financial advisory professionals, the Questis Platform harnesses the power of software to offer the configurability necessary to work within any business model. Now, anyone looking to offer financial wellness as a service to their customers can do so simply, and to their requirements, to inspire real, quantifiable change in financial health. Learn more at myquestis.com.

Media Contact

Mary Hannah Burwell

press(at)myquestis(dot)com

(855) 843-5233