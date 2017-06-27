Sid Adkins Named General Manager at Gainco

Gainco, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of yield enhancement and yield tracking systems and equipment for poultry, meat and other food processing operations, announces that Sid Adkins has been promoted to vice president and general manager of the company.

In his new responsibilities, Adkins will oversee operational activities at Gainesville’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Gainesville, Ga.

Prior to his promotion, Adkins was director of sales for Gainco, where he oversaw the development of sales strategies, business development efforts and key account support. Before that, Adkins was a regional sales manager for Gainco, covering a 15-state territory in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States.

Adkins has more than 30 years of experience in the food processing and packaging industry. Prior to joining Gainco in 2007, Adkins was a key customer manager at Convenience Food Systems where he directed and managed the company’s business activities with Smithfield Foods.

He was also formerly with Stork Gamco, where he directed sales and marketing activities as well as served as a regional account manager covering the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest territories. His early career in the food processing field was in quality management at Keystone Foods in Pennsylvania and Hudson Foods in Alabama. Adkins holds a B.S. degree in biology from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Commenting on the promotion of Adkins, Don Esch, CEO of Gainco’s parent company Bettcher Industries stated, “Sid brings extensive industry experience and a solid record of accomplishment to his new position. He has a proven track record of serving Gainco clients and helping them improve their plant efficiencies, productivity and real-time information reporting capabilities. We look forward to the further contributions he will make in his new role as the company’s general manager.”

Established in 1984, Gainco, Inc. provides engineered systems and solutions that improve product yields, quality and safety based on measuring, reporting and optimizing processing operations in the food industry. The company’s technologically advanced systems deliver accurate, real-time data and insights that drive product quality, labor savings, and process line improvements.

Gainco systems are engineered for online, real-time information-gathering and reporting. Installed in major meat and poultry processing plants nationwide and outside the U.S., Gainco’s equipment delivers “success you can measure.”

Gainco is a subsidiary of Bettcher Industries, Inc. Web site address: - - http://www.gainco.com.