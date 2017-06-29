ENGEL ICE Outperforms All Competitors In Independent Review

ENGEL ICE Products now available at select sporting good retailers and online at www.engelcoolers.com

Anglers, hunters, outdoor enthusiasts and road-trippers alike can keep their provisions colder for longer periods of time with ENGEL Cooler and Freezer Paks, which boast ENGEL’s proprietary dry ice replacement solution. A recent independent review pitted ENGEL Cooler and Freezer Paks, which utilize a Phase Change Material technology developed by Dr. Cliff Glade in 2010, against top competitors and ENGEL outperformed the competition. The full review can be seen here at http://www.coolersonsale.com/best-ice-packs-for-coolers/

ENGEL, the leader in AC/DC fridges and freezers, high performance roto-molded coolers, vacuum insulated drink ware, outdoor adventure gear and soft-sided coolers for more than a half a century, is thrilled to make their Cooler and Freezer Paks, the highest performing ice replacement in the industry, available to consumers at select sporting good retailers and online at http://www.engelcoolers.com.

THE SCIENCE AND HISTORY BEHIND ENGEL ICE:

ENGEL Cooler and Freezer Paks utilize a Phase Change Material (PCM). A phase change is defined as a transition between liquid and solid, like ice, or a transition between solid and gas, like dry ice. When a PCM like the one in ENGEL Cooler and/or Freezer Paks freezes, it releases a large amount of energy and does so at a relatively constant temperature. When a PCM melts, it absorbs a large amount of heat from the environment and does so at a relatively constant temperature. The PCMs used in ENGEL products have been engineered to solidify at different temperatures allowing them to maintain a constant exact temperature in the frozen or refrigerated range necessary to provide optimum cooling.

The PCMs ENGEL has chosen to ensure optimum performance were originally developed for the medical community. Portable blood banks used PCMs to maintain precise temperatures required to store and transport blood, allowing blood to remain with patients in the critical hours following surgery. Today, the largest health care services in the world use the same insulated PCMs that ENGEL brings to consumers. The precise and reliable cooling that hospitals trust keeps cooler contents cold for days. In fact, ENGEL Freezer Paks have added to the success and influence of ENGEL’s MHD13F-DM, a Fridge-Freezer designed by ENGEL to meet the needs of the EMS market for the transport of temperature-sensitive medications or storage of cold saline solution for induced hypothermia.

All ENGEL ICE products are non-toxic, non-hazardous, re-usable for up to five years and can maintain a sub-zero temperature “charge” in a freezer or other insulated environment for an extended period of time. The Engel Cooler Pak, which is available in medium and large size options, is an ideal cooler companion to keep contents chilled and dry. It works great in lunch boxes, beach coolers, soft sided coolers and cold shipping and it extends the life of traditional bagged ice allowing users to enjoy recreational sports without the mess of melted ice. Or, users can select the Engel Freezer Pak, also available in medium and large, which will keep keep cooler contents colder than ice for days. The hard-shell products retail for $19.99 for the medium, or $29.99 for the large, in either the Cooler Pak or Freezer Pak options.

“Often, a cooler is only as effective as what’s on the inside to keep provisions cool,” said Paul Kabalin, CEO of ENGEL Coolers. “Our ENGEL Cooler and Freezer Paks are the best way to ensure optimum chilling out of your ENGEL Cooler. Hospitals across the country trust our Paks, and we know ENGEL Cooler customers crave and deserve that same level of performance.”

For more information on ENGEL products, please visit http://www.engelcoolers.com or check out ENGEL’s online catalogs at http://bit.ly/Engel2017Hunting and http://bit.ly/Engel2017Fishing.

About ENGEL Coolers:

ENGEL Coolers has designed a line of heavy duty coolers that are built for more than just keeping things cold. Rugged, durable, high-performance marine coolers and AC/DC overland fridge freezers are just some of the products that we have become known for. If your outdoor adventure or recreation require a heavy duty cooler solution, look no further. When the heat cranks up, ENGEL is here to cool things down. Adventurers, fisherman, hunters, and campers the world over rely on ENGEL high performance, heavy duty coolers. For more information, please visit http://www.engelcoolers.com.