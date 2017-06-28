Doxim Places in Branham300 List of Top 250 Tech Companies for 8th year

Banks and CUs know that improving their customer experience is the best way to safeguard their future. Our consistent presence on the Branham300 list results from partnering with them on this critical issue - Chris Rasmussen, President and CEO of Doxim

Doxim (http://www.doxim.com), a leading provider of customer engagement software for financial service organizations, is proud to announce that it has been named a Branham300 Top 25 Mover and Shaker and joins the Top 250 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) companies in the Branham300 listing for the 8th year.

Branham Group Inc., a global ICT industry analyst and strategic marketing company, has produced the Branham300 ranking of ICT companies in Canada for 24 consecutive years. The Branham300 is the best-known and most widely referenced listing of Canada’s top ICT companies, ranked by revenue.

“Banks and credit unions know that improving their customer experience is the best way to safeguard their future,” said Chris Rasmussen, President and CEO of Doxim. “Our consistent presence on the Branham300 list results from partnering with them on this critical issue. We grow by helping them succeed.”

“Technology is the industry of the future, and Canada has the ability to compete on the global-economy stage," said Wayne Gudbranson, CEO of the Branham Group. “The companies on our Top 250 list are the ones that will build Canada’s place in that economy and ensure our future competitiveness.”

About the Branham300

The Branham300, now in its 24th year, is the best-known and most widely referenced listing of Canada’s top public and private ICT companies, ranked by revenue. The list also tracks the top ICT multinationals operating in Canada plus Up and Comers, those young Canadian companies Branham thinks will be big hits soon.

About Doxim

Doxim is a leading provider of SaaS-based customer engagement software for banks, credit unions, and wealth management firms. Doxim’s Customer Engagement Platform helps financial institutions transform their client experience, communicate more effectively throughout the client lifecycle and improve cross sell and upsell activities that drive increased wallet share. The platform addresses key digitization challenges, from automated account opening, through improved, personalized communications to anytime, anywhere content access, tailored to a client’s channel preferences. This eliminates costly traditional paper-based, manual processes and enables cost-effective provision of an omni-channel experience that delights customers and improves their long-term loyalty. Find out more at http://www.doxim.com.