Mowers Direct Reveals Top Lawn Mowers of 2017

"This isn't a prestige list. This is a list of the best-performing mowers according to the customers who are using them and our experts who know the products."

Mowers Direct revealed their popular lists of the Best Lawn Mowers of 2017. Mowers Direct helps shoppers determine how to pick the perfect lawn mower.

The site, MowersDirect.com, currently lists more than 600 mower models and publishes over 14,000 lawn mower reviews from actual customers.

A proprietary algorithm used by Mowers Direct generates accurate letter grades for all of the lawn mowers on the site. It provides online shoppers with a real-time analysis through comprehensive lists of the highest-rated mowers on the market today.

“When you look at the market, there are thousands of mowers for consumers to consider," said Jose Castellanos, lawnmower expert at MowersDirect.com. “Our site narrows your list down to 5 or 10 of the top mowers in each category. When our shoppers provide feedback, their ratings and reviews influence the rankings in real-time. This continuously updates the letter grades on a daily basis.”

According to Castellanos, the Mowers Direct lists are the best source for 2017 lawn mower rankings for three distinct reasons:

1. Three "Best of" Lists for Each Category

People have different ideas about what it means to be considered "the best." MowersDirect.com publishes three separate lists for each type of mower. Site visitors can sort mowers according to how well a product sells (best-selling), how well consumers review a product (top-rated), or models that experts recommend based on testing and consistent customer feedback. The online retailer features separate lists for each type of lawn mower, ranging from small electric mowers to commercial-grade zero turn mowers.

2. Real-Time Updates

Most "best-seller" lists on the Internet are updated only once a year at most, showcasing mowers that have since been discontinued. Mowers Direct's lists, however, are updated in real time, so customers will always see a current list of what's popular in 2017.

“Our grades are based off of customer feedback, reviews, and ratings submitted by online shoppers. So, if you disagree with a letter grade, you can submit your own review and rating to instantly influence the overall letter grade on that mower” said Castellanos, who personally works with the leading mower manufacturers and actual customers before recommending the highest quality models.

3. Free Access

MowersDirect.com doesn’t require you to sign-up for a membership or subscription. The company's goal is simply to educate shoppers with free information, in order to help them pick the perfect lawn mower specific to yard size and lawn type.

"We did the research for you," Castellanos continued. "You don't have to waste time researching or waste money on a bad purchase. Our lists bring you aggregated information on the top lawn mowers so you're not leaving your decision to chance."