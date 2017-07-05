The Stonehenge Watch™ has been named as the “Eclipse Predictor” for “The Great American Eclipse, 2017!” in the June, 2017 American Journal of Physics. (Jay Pasachoff, OSE-1 Resource Letter)

The Makers of The Stonehenge Watch™ are pleased to announce the Stonehenge Watch™ has been named as the “Eclipse Predictor” for “The Great American Eclipse, 2017” in the American Journal of Physics (June, 2017.) This distinction was given by Astronomer, Jay M. Pasachoff, the Chair of The International Astronomical Union Working Group on Solar Eclipses, in his OSE-1 Resource Letter.

The Great American Eclipse, is a total eclipse of the sun, where the rays of the sun will be completely blocked by the moon, and spread a shadow of totality across the entirety of the United States mainland from Oregon to South Carolina. This is an extremely rare event that won’t happen again until 2316!

The 5th millennial edition of the Stonehenge Watch™ is specially crafted to keep the integrity of the original construction of Stonehenge, and thus, when opening the watch case, can use the built-to-scale model of Stonehenge as a shadow clock to tell time, mark the four seasons, predict eclipses, and note the passage of the years. Every astronomical function that was intended by the original builders of Stonehenge can be accomplished with the watch.

By owning The Stonehenge Watch™, users will quickly learn that Stonehenge is, at once, the oldest and newest way to tell time. Begin a "Great Leap Backward in Time" by pressing the watch stem button atop the rugged alloy watchcase and witness the mystery of Stonehenge revealed.

Inside, see the exact scale replica of the major components of the 5,000 year-old megalithic monument known as Stonehenge. Orient yourself with the watch's accompanying compass to tell local apparent time just as the builders of Stonehenge did thousands of years ago.

The Stonehenge Watch™ is the answer to the smart watch. Tired of hipsters strutting around with the latest in wearable technology? Well, buck the trend and go back in time 5,000 years to the most organic method of time telling, a wearable sundial. And while some smart watches are solar powered, The Stonehenge Watch™ is both solar and lunar powered (a proprietary secret.) This eco-friendly watch is not only perfect for the millennials, but for the fifth millennial Cro-Magnums and Neanderthals alike. Can the owner of a smart watch compute an eclipse? Well, probably, but not in the way of our esteemed ancestors, by actually looking at the moon in the sky, aligning your watch, and then howling! The Stonehenge Watch™ is not only backward compatible also forward compatible. And to top it off, it is certified to return fewer then one error every millennial or more.

The limited edition Stonehenge Watch™ is available on the website for $24.95, and in select brick and mortar stores.

The late esteemed astronomer, R.J.C. Atkinson, former Chairman of the Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments in Wales, renowned as The Authority on Stonehenge archaeology, has called The Stonehenge Watch™ a "Handsome and ingenious time-piece."

Catherine Salmons, in The Boston Phoenix has said, "I'm amazed by the cleverness of The Stonehenge Watch, the outrageousness of its humor; it's a three-dimensional Zen conundrum, the ultimate neo-dada gadget."

Ivan Peterson, of Science News Online wrote, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, when comparing The Stonehenge Watch™ to a modern day super accurate atomic clock, "The Stonehenge Watch™ tackles the passage of time in a considerably more contemplative manner."

Peter Payack, the inventor of the Stonehenge Watch™ wrote the humorous yet factual accompanying booklet, Stonehenge Unraveled, which can be downloaded from the website for free. And as a bonus, a personally autographed copy of this book, which R.J.C. Atkinson called "a satisfying and scholarly guide to the unique time-piece," is also available, upon request.

The Stonehenge Watch™ has garnered much international attention and has been featured at The International Sky Art Conference at MIT, on BBC-TV, in Astronomy Magazine, in Stuff/UK's 100 Best Gadgets of All-Time issue, featured in Inc. Magazine, is represented in the classic college textbook, Astronomy: From Earth to the Universe (Saunders), and has even been for sale at the Stonehenge site itself.

