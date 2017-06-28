Trinity Commencement at the Fox Theater

Trinity School of Medicine’s Class of 2017 graduated Saturday, June 10th at the Fox Theater in Atlanta Georgia. Families and friends joined Trinity administration, and welcomed keynote speaker Bruce Deighton, PhD. Dr. Deighton is president of graduate medical education for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). In this role, he is responsible for development and oversight of all graduate medical education programs sponsored by HCA across the US, with a national enrollment of over 3,000 residents. In recognition of his contributions, Dr. Deighton received Trinity’s inaugural honorary doctorate.

Dr. Deighton’s active, engaged career in the field of medical education spans the past four decades, and has involved everything from working in the classroom as an educator to research, assistant dean at Mercer University School of Medicine, chair of Council on Continuing Medical Education, up to his current role. HCA and Dr. Deighton’s dedication to the training of quality physicians are unrivaled; HCA is both the largest private hospital system and the largest sponsor of graduate medical education in the US. His keynote address, available here, concluded by welcoming a portion of Trinity’s graduating students to HCA residencies, “We’re very pleased to have several of you joining HCA this July. . . Welcome to the family, we hope you’re ready to go!”

When asked to comment, Trinity president Steven R. Wilson said, “Trinity strives to lead by example in Caribbean medical education. Under the guidance of Dean Adkison and Chancellor Skelton, both incredibly experienced educators with strong ties to the practice and theory of education, we’re always looking to reach new heights in what we can offer our students.” He continued, “Dr. Deighton exemplifies that character, offering our graduates the wisdom of his experience, both in the classroom and the business of healthcare, and by allowing us to conclude their time with Trinity the same way it started: with deep focus on what they have learned and will continue to learn, throughout their lives as physicians.”

