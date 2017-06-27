FoxDen Decor to Offer Live Edge Slabs

FoxDen Decor (https://foxdendecor.com) is excited to offer live edge wood slabs alongside their popular wood vanities and handcrafted furniture items.

“Live edge furniture continues to grow in popularity, and since we only work with real hardwoods, we have access to some of the best live edge slabs in the country. We are happy to turn these into our furniture products, but we want creative craftspeople to have access to these slabs too,” says Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor. “We’ll be offering a variety of woods, including mesquite, pirul, eucalyptus, and poplar. Our clients can make anything out of these premium slabs, including, but certainly not limited to: rustic tables, vanity tops, ledges, mantels, and more!”

FoxDen Decor is a staple in the consumer industry for those tired of relying on pressboard furniture that simply does not hold up to daily wear and tear. Well-priced, exceptional quality and made by hand, FoxDen’s live edge furniture, and now wood slabs, are bringing beauty back into the home, one vanity at a time.

To learn more about FoxDen Decor, visit the company online at http://foxdendecor.com/shop and you can learn home styling tips on the company’s blog (foxdendecor.com/blog).

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is hand crafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

Contact Details:

Jami Stewart

7142 La Junta

Canutillo, TX 79835

Phone: 1-888-666-1113

Source: FoxDen Decor Rustic Furniture

###