The law firm Rathje & Woodward, LLC announces the additions of attorneys James P. Arrigo and Alison E. Stites to its Illinois and Wisconsin offices, respectively.

Illinois Attorney James P. Arrigo concentrates on condominium and common interest community association law. He represents Associations of residential property owners and identifies potential legal problems they might face. He has made several presentations to the Association of Condominium, Townhouse and Homeowners Associations, discussing topics such as collections and foreclosures.

Arrigo received his juris doctorate from DePaul University in 1994, following a career in journalism. He is a member of the DuPage County Bar Association and the Community Association Institute.

Wisconsin Attorney Allison E. Stites joined Rathje & Woodward in 2016, having previously worked as an in-house counsel for Alliant Energy Corporation and ACT, Inc. Her experience is in commercial litigation, and she has taught business law classes at the University of Iowa and the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Stites earned her juris doctorate from American University in 2005.

About Rathje & Woodward, LLC

Rathje & Woodward, LLC is a full-service law firm with clients in the Midwest and nationwide. The firm practices multiple areas of law, including business formation and transactions, real estate, litigation, employment law, community associations and insurance law. To learn more about Rathje & Woodward, LLC, visit http://www.rathjewoodward.com.