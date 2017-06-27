The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security This certification is the highest level of protection offered by DHS.

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS) announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has Certified the company’s Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System under the SAFETY Act (Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technology). This certification is the highest level of protection offered by DHS. The SAFETY Act, legislated by Congress as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, was passed to incentivize manufacturers and sellers of anti-terrorism technologies to continue developing and commercializing technologies that could save lives without being deterred by potential liability risks.

True to its reputation as the world leader in gunshot detection technology, this honor sets SDS apart as the only gunshot detection solution certified under the SAFETY Act and included on the “Approved Products List for Homeland Security.” The Guardian System, installed nationwide as well as overseas, continues to prove itself as the industry’s most effective solution for accurately detecting and reporting gunshots. The system provides immediate and precise location information to first responders in under one second with a proven history of zero false alerts.

The SAFETY Act Certification protects SDS customers from legal liability claims arising from Acts of Terrorism and designates the Guardian System a “Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology.” The SDS Designation and Certification is effective through June 30, 2022.

As the world leader in gunshot detection technology, Shooter Detection Systems is focused on saving lives through the use of proven, military-grade technology designed by the world’s foremost scientists. Developed in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and a major defense contractor, SDS gunshot detection systems utilize the most advanced and proven shooter detection technologies available in the commercial market. The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System is SAFETY Act Certified and Designated as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. SDS has national and international customers with gunshot detection product installations in airports, schools, healthcare facilities, Fortune 500 corporations, municipal buildings, court systems, major utilities, manufacturing plants, high-rise office buildings, and government and private buildings. For more information, visit their website at http://www.shooterdetectionsystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow Shooter Detection Systems on Twitter @shooterdetect.