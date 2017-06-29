TIMIA Capital Announces New Equity Offering

TIMIA Capital Corp. (“TIMIA” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:TCA) is pleased to announce an offering of $650,000 in new equity units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit under a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors. As much as $350,000 of further Units will be offered as a second close over the next two weeks.

TIMIA Capital recently announced its fifth revenue finance investment and is excited to utilize the proceeds of this offering to support further revenue finance investments, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant being a “Warrant”).

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.14 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement. The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by TIMIA at any time following the six-month anniversary of the Closing (as hereinafter defined) and prior to the expiry date of the Warrants if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares is greater than $0.24 for any 20 consecutive trading days. If this occurs, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced warrant term whereupon the Warrants will expire on the 20th calendar day after the date of such press release.

The Common Shares, the Warrants, and any Common Shares issuable upon exercise, will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information please contact:

Mike Walkinshaw

Chief Executive Officer

TIMIA Capital Corp.

phone: (604) 398-8839

email: info(at)timiacapital(dot)com

About TIMIA Capital Corp.

TIMIA Capital Corporation, is a specialty finance company that provides revenue financing to technology companies in exchange for a royalty stream on revenue. The alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs to retain control of their business. TIMIA’s target market is the fast-growing growing business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment. TIMIA is run by a seasoned investment team with a track record of originating and managing debt and equity investments, as well as monitoring, compliance and workouts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except as required by law.