Leading scrap metal recycling company, B.L. Duke, streamlines operational efficiencies of the metal recycling industry by introducing barge transportation to its logistics management process. After successfully opening a second recycling center in Joliet last year, B.L. Duke made a strategic decision to utilize a portion of the 25 acre spread to further its expansion efforts by adding in barge accessibility.

“This was the largest expansion project in our company’s history,” states Lou Plucinski, President of B.L. Duke. Our 25 acre spread completes B.L. Duke’s array of logistics to now include dual barge docks, dual rail spurs along with our trucking services. Barge access has reduced transportation cost and created operational efficiencies, facilitated new consumers in stronger markets all making B.L. Duke more competitive and driving our customer’s value.

“Logistics are B.L. Duke’s largest variable expense,” states Plucinski, “minimizing this cost was paramount as it gives us a competitive advantage in the Chicago industrial market.” Moving material via barge has cut B.L. Duke’s transportation costs significantly. For example, it costs over $100/NT to move material via truck to Mobile, AL but only $25/NT via barge. The savings have allowed them to maximize their customer’s value and offer them a more competitive price.

Barge transportation also creates operational efficiencies by reducing the number of trucks required, which improves material flow and adds to material handling efficiency. One barge is equal to 17 railcars or 75 truck-loads. Not only is B.L. Duke cutting costs by limiting trucking, but by also reducing time and making transportation more efficient. These efficiencies reduce environmental emissions, making B.L. Duke a greener company; another example how they are revolutionizing the metal recycling industry.

Unlike other Chicago-based scrap metal recycling companies, barge access has allowed B.L. Duke to expand its reach by adding new consumers in stronger markets. The company has created new scrap homes along the Mississippi, Ohio Valley, Gulf Coast and export markets. They are also moving material via barge to places as close as Peoria, IL and Muscatine, IA, as well as down south to New Orleans, LA and Mobile, AL. The opportunities are endless when it comes to the efficiency of moving scrap metal via barge.

Contact B.L. Duke today to learn how their operational efficiencies will add value to your metal recycling program.

About B.L. Duke

B.L. Duke is an industry leading scrap metal recycling company in Chicago. Established in 2000, B.L. Duke has revolutionized the Chicago recycling industry through technology and transportation efficiencies to drive responsiveness and maximize client value. Learn more about B.L. Duke at http://www.blduke.com. For a fresh look at your metal recycling program, contact B.L. Duke at 773.778.3000 or info(at)blduke.com.