ProMax Unlimited Releases New Recall Check Feature

ProMax

Dealer Marketing Services, Inc., the makers of ProMax Unlimited recently announced the release of Recall Check, a new feature available within the ProMax platform. Recall Check monitors auto dealers’ entire inventory for open recalls via an automatic nightly process. Additionally, Recall Check performs a check for recalls whenever a trade is booked in or a vehicle is delivered. All recall information is tracked across several reports and available at the click of a button. “Recall Check gives our dealer customers a foolproof way to track all pertinent recall information and use it to generate service business and protect their dealership from liability” said ProMax CEO John Palmer.

ProMax’s Recall Check feature is powered by Recall Masters, the leading provider of automotive recall news, data, training, and communications. Recall Masters draw on a comprehensive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) database. Recall checks in ProMax are performed on the auto dealers’ entire inventory nightly, and are also done automatically whenever dealers book in trades. “Recall Check is fully integrated into the ProMax system” said ProMax CTO Darian Miller. “It happens automatically on the Trade Screen and on all inventory via daily monitoring, but it’s also available when booking in Inventory, or from any pertinent deal screen in our award-winning Desking suite. The Open Recall Report and Compliance Review Report make all facets of recall information easy to access and use. This is another example of our long history of listening to customer requests and unifying other typically disjointed products into one cohesive ProMax Unlimited package.”

“As the automotive market evolves, Recall Masters is continually evolving our systems and database to provide the most valuable information possible to promote sound dealership business initiatives and consumer safety” said Christopher Miller, CEO Recall Masters, Inc. “The integration with ProMax’s Recall Check feature allows their customers to easily access unique recall data and information through the existing ProMax workflow. ProMax dealers can focus on efficiently managing recalls and attending to the needs of consumers through a familiar, proven platform. The partnership with ProMax is one more step in the right direction to ensure consumer safety and to mitigate the risk of automotive-related injuries.”

Accurate recall data can prove useful to automotive dealers for many reasons, even beyond the core issues of compliance, customer service, and safety. “Recall Check is a tool that can be leveraged in a number of ways” said ProMax COO Shane Born. “The automatic monitoring ensures that all recall information is available; dealers can craft different strategies based on their local laws and individual prerogatives. Savvy dealers can use Recall Check to better evaluate trades, book in inventory, or funnel customers to their service lane in some instances. There are also options to print recall disclosure forms on sold vehicles. It has everything a dealer needs. There are a lot of possibilities”.

ABOUT PROMAX

Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. was formed in 1994 by John Palmer. In August of 1995, ProMax was introduced as a Special Finance software solution. In 1998, the software was expanded to handle all types of desking including new and used vehicle leasing, CRM, finance menus, inventory management, reports, and credit application submissions to lenders. In 2002, ProMax was introduced as the industry's first Internet-based full front end solution and today is used by over 2,000 automotive dealerships. The ProMax Unlimited internet application integrates with dealership DMS systems and can be used effectively in large dealer group situations as well as single location dealerships. Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. also provides credit bureaus, website development and hosting, internet leads, and direct mail services to help dealerships increase traffic. Learn more about ProMax Unlimited and Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. at http://www.ProMaxUnlimited.com.

ABOUT RECALL MASTERS

Recall Masters is the leading provider of automotive recall news, data, training, and communications. The company is dedicated to helping automakers and their dealers expedite the repair of recalled vehicles and make the roadways safer for everyone. Greater recall awareness and proactive management helps automakers protect their brand and build trusting relationships between automotive dealers, rental car agencies, auto auctions and consumers alike. Recall Masters is privately held and based in the Laguna Hills, CA. To learn more about Recall Masters, visit http://www.recallmasters.com.