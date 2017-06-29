Our forum has always been the can't-miss learning event for the supplemental insurance industry, and since we're expanding to include Accident and Hospital Indemnity, we're looking forward to an even wider range of attendees from across the country.

The National Association for Critical Illness Insurance (NACII) is celebrating its 15th year of providing education, support, and advocacy for carriers and producers in the field of critical illness coverage. In conjunction with this milestone anniversary, the organization is expanding its focus to include a broader range of supplemental and voluntary benefits including Accident and Hospital Indemnity, and this increased scope of expertise will be highlighted at the organization’s annual Supplemental Benefits Forum, to be held September 6 – 8 in Orlando, Florida.

This annual forum is the premier learning and networking opportunity for supplemental insurance professionals. Sessions covering product development and pricing will be featured, and this year NACII is including a special track focused on sales training. Additionally, an in-depth session covering the latest developments in today’s complex regulatory environment will be offered.

“This is a very special year for us at NACII,” said Gary Harger, Vice President of Supplemental Health Products at UnitedHealthcare and current NACII President. “Our forum has always been the can’t-miss learning event for the supplemental insurance industry, and since we’re expanding to include Accident and Hospital Indemnity, we’re looking forward to an even wider range of attendees from across the country.”

The 2017 NACII Supplemental Benefits Forum is designed to provide value for professionals in a variety of roles. Specialists in product development, claims, risk management, underwriting, pricing, sales and distribution, marketing, and administration will all find significant opportunities for professional growth and networking.

For additional details or to register for the Forum, visit the NACII website at http://www.nacii.org.

About NACII

NACII (National Association for Critical Illness Insurance), formed in 2002, is the leading advocate for Critical Illness Insurance in the United States. For the last fifteen years, NACII has spearheaded programs designed to educate and disseminate information in an effort to synchronize development of insurer products and insurance department regulation, as well as to increase knowledge of the growing need for Critical Illness Insurance (CII). In 2017, NACII has an expanded focus, which now includes the full array of supplemental health products including Accident Insurance and Hospital Indemnity Insurance plans.