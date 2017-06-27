Amica Shares 8 Tips to Help Pets Cope with Fireworks

According to The Humane Society, animal shelters around the nation report a dramatic increase in lost pets during the Fourth of July.

On the Fourth of July, many people look forward to the tradition of fireworks. But these celebrations can be overwhelming for pets, and many become startled and try to escape the sights and sounds.

According to The Humane Society, animal shelters around the nation report a dramatic increase in lost pets during the holiday. That’s why it’s important to take precautions to keep your pets safe. Amica Insurance is sharing the following tips from the American Veterinary Medical Foundation and The Humane Society:



Make sure pets have identification tags with up-to-date information.

Leave pets at home when going to parties, fireworks displays, parades or other gatherings.

Consider putting pets in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during festivities.

Keep pets inside if setting off fireworks.

Keep sparklers, glow sticks and fireworks away from curious pets.

Don’t put glow jewelry on pets or let them play with it.

If traveling out of town, consider leaving pets at home with a pet sitter or boarding them.

After the celebration, check the yard for any debris before allowing pets outside.

