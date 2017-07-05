Deep Imaging Receives Multimillion-Dollar Growth Equity Investment

We are excited to partner with our new investors and our loyal group of existing investors to reach new customers and further accelerate our growth strategy.

Deep Imaging, the technological leader in electromagnetic (EM) fluid monitoring solutions for the E&P industry, has closed a multimillion-dollar strategic investment round of financing led by a well-known oilfield services business based in Houston. The company will use this capital to further scale to meet increasing client demands for its services such as monitoring frac stages, flow back, EOR, and wellbore interference. This includes building more equipment, adding personnel and continuing development of its next-generation imaging technology.

This new round of investment is a testament to Deep Imaging’s accomplishments, and is further acknowledgement of the breakthrough results their products and services deliver. Deep Imaging is the only surface monitoring and imaging provider that directly measures subsurface fluid movement. With its unique, patented technology, customers can measure where fluid is going and where it’s coming from, with minimal interpretation. The company is committed to increasing operators’ understanding of their reservoirs, providing in-depth information for greater efficiency and field optimization.

Trevor Pugh, CEO of Deep Imaging, said: “Given increasing customer demand for more efficient completions, we are expanding our services and capabilities to further reduce project costs for current and additional customers. We are seeing an increase in inquiries from operators who know their needs will be met by our proven team and next-generation imaging capabilities. We are excited to partner with our new investors and our loyal group of existing investors to reach new customers and further accelerate our growth strategy.”

Currently Deep Imaging serves a wide variety of operators in basins throughout North America. The company is committed to expanding its footprint bringing their best-in-class proprietary monitoring solutions to every drilling site worldwide.

About Deep Imaging

Deep Imaging is an oilfield services company that directly measures subsurface fluid movement with minimal interpretation. The company’s unique imaging technology and services provide superior, in-depth information, enabling operators to gain a better understanding of fluid placement for improved drilling and reservoir optimization. Deep Imaging was founded in 2008 and is the leading provider of onshore electromagnetic (EM) imaging. They hold patents on their proprietary technology.

