MaintenX International wants to warn local businesses and facilities about the dangers of mixing water and electricity this summer. To reduce the potential of electrical hazards, the company’s highly-trained experts are here to protect your business, customers and employees with safety advice.

“One of the most important things to remember is that water and electricity do not mix,” said Bill Schaphorst, MaintenX’s VP of Business Development. “Electrical safety tips are extremely critical for any workplace. MaintenX technicians receive constant safety training to avoid any dangerous scenarios in the field. It’s a smart idea to have employees well-versed on safe practices for your business too.”

Below are some electrical safety tips to keep your business safe this summer:

1. Trim Trees

In order to protect your business, customers and employees, trim over grown trees and branches that are close to power lines. Frequent summer storms can blow branches into the power lines which can cause all kinds of problems.

2. Steer Clear of Water

Under no circumstances should you mix electricity and water. Don’t use power tools or other electrical appliances near pools, sinks, sprinkler systems or other forms of water. The same is true if you are wet or standing in semi-damp conditions. It’s easy for electricity to travel through water, so it’s always best to be safe rather than sorry.

3. Use Grounded Outlets

Make sure that any major appliance or critical electrical system is plugged into a grounded outlet and not an extension cord. This is important to prevent electrical shocks and surges.

4. Install GFCI Outlets

A Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) is an important safety outlet to have installed into your business or facility. This type of outlet constantly monitors the electricity flowing in a circuit and can sense a loss of current. These outlets protect people from electrical shock.

5. Educate Staff

In the event of an electrical emergency, every employee should be aware of where the circuit breakers are and how to safely turn them off. Be sure to educate your staff properly on these matters.

6. Stay Away from Fray

Never plug in any electrical device that has a frayed or damaged cord. This is a major electrical hazard.

