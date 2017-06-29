MaintenX International is delighted to announce their 10-year anniversary with ServiceChannel, an international facilities management software company. MaintenX is appreciative of this platform that allows facility maintenance professionals and commercial contractor partners to connect and collaborate seamlessly.

The web-based work order management solution allows restaurants and retailers to create work orders and have them sent to their facility maintenance company instantly. MaintenX currently has 71 active clients within ServiceChannel.

“This system is great for our clients and offers a solution that is designed to get facility issues fixed as quickly and painlessly as possible,” said Bill Schaphorst, VP of Business Development at MaintenX. “It’s truly a great way to facilitate and ensure very good communication between the client and the facility maintenance team.”

ServiceChannel is a facilities management software company that started in 1999. The company created a cloud-based service automation and reporting platform where all participants can connect and collaborate efficiently. This system revolutionized facility management, which previously relied on paper and outdated processes to communicate and capture data. Today, ServiceChannel helps more than 450 brands to manage the performance of more than 50,000 service providers in 76 different countries.

The software platform also gives facility management companies an opportunity to review their performance.

“One of the many great things ServiceChannel does is provide a scorecard that measures your company’s performance on aspects such as compliance, work order dispatch confirmation rate and arrival time,” said Schaphorst. “I am proud to report that MaintenX’s overall grade is an ‘A’. ServiceChannel allows us to showcase to current clients and new prospects that they are doing business with the best.”

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians that includes a national subcontractor network of over 45,000 members. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.