Construction Startup Wins $100,000

CompanyCam, the complete photo solution for contractors, won the Inside/Outside Innovation Summit Pitch Competition on June 21, 2017. The competition featured 10 startups from around the United States, each giving a five-minute pitch for a $100,000 investment from Nelnet.

On Tuesday, June 20 Luke Hansen, CEO of CompanyCam, found out he would be presenting in the IO Summit Pitch Competition—the next day. With less than 24 hours to prepare, Hansen and team worked tirelessly to put together their presentation. Although Tuesday night and Wednesday morning were hectic, Hansen delivered a pitch that cemented CompanyCam as the winner.

"I was proud of what we did," Hansen said. "Regardless of whether we won or not, we put it together well.”

As for what Hansen wants to do with the money, creating more jobs is at the top of his list.

“A company is just people," said Hansen. "You get good people and then you can really do something. I don't know how to write code, I'm not that good at marketing, I'm crappy at following up with people, but there's a person on our team that's better at each of those than I am.”

About CompanyCam: Founded in 2015, CompanyCam has changed how contractors work. Through its complete photo solution, which allows companies to take unlimited photos—all of which are location and time stamped, sent to the cloud, and stored securely—CompanyCam allows contractors of any kind to manage and monitor projects from anywhere. With over 7M photos in the cloud and counting, CompanyCam is dedicated to providing contractors with the easiest and most productive photo solution. For more information, visit CompanyCam.com.