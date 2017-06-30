As the summer heat sets in, it can be tempting to crank up the air conditioning, regardless of the toll it will take on your company’s electric bill and the environment. However, there are plenty of ways to stop sky-high utility bills and help the environment at the same time by implementing some simple sustainable solutions.

“There are plenty of ways your business can adopt environmentally-friendly practices this summer,” said Bill Schaphorst, VP of Business Development for MaintenX. “Summer is the perfect time to implement sustainability since your company will likely be dealing with increased electric and water bills. Sustainable solutions will not only help your location go green, but it can also improve your bottom line.”

For more than 30 years, MaintenX and its network of highly trained professionals have helped local facilities with their sustainability needs. Below are a few tips:

1. Reduce Water Usage

A great way to keep your water bill low, and simultaneously help Mother Nature, is to reduce your facility’s water usage. By installing sensor-monitored sinks and low flow toilets, you can eliminate your company’s excess water use.

2. Rely on Natural Light

One perk that accompanies summer months is sunlight. Use this free light source to your advantage. Open curtains, blinds and shutters to let this light in, and reduce your electric bill in the process.

3. Reuse Rainwater

Keeping your landscaping lush and thriving during summertime can mean more water and more money. Instead of coughing up more cash, create a water reclamation system that allows you to use collected rainwater to help keep your plants green and the environment greener.

4. Check for Leaks

Don’t throw your money down the drain this summer. Leaky faucets and pipes can cost you big time and hurt the planet. Be sure to fix all leaks and drips in your plumbing.

5. Install Energy Star Appliances

Although this solution has a large initial cost, incorporating Energy Star appliances within your business has a great payoff down the road. By replacing outdated appliances with their greener counterparts, you will lower your utility bills immediately.

6. Power Down

An easy way to cut down on costs and expend less energy is to power down electronics at the end of the day. When computers, laptops and power strips are in sleep mode, they still use energy. Turn these devices off completely.

7. Change your Air Filter

Change your company’s air filter once a month, or at least every 90 days. This simple solution will ensure your Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system is working at peak efficiency and expending less energy.

8. Switch your Lightbulbs

It’s a good idea to ditch your standard incandescent light bulbs. Install light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs and compact-fluorescent lights (CFL). These lights not only last significantly longer than your average bulb, but they also use much less energy.

